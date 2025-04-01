Sabres at Senators | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

The Buffalo Sabres look to continue riding their red-hot offense – and conclude their three-game road trip on a high note – as they visit the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday at Canadian Tire Centre.

Buffalo began the trip by splitting a weekend back-to-back, losing Saturday in Philadelphia and beating the Eastern Conference-leading Capitals in an 8-5 thriller Sunday.

That win, which saw the Sabres match their season high in goals, also featured timely shot blocks and the composure to, as Washington surged back, continue reclaiming the momentum in a hostile road environment. They did so twice in an eight-day span, also beating the West’s best, Winnipeg, on March 23.

“Our mentality is different now,” said captain Rasmus Dahlin, who played in his 500th career game Sunday. “I think it’s a maturity thing. We know our game. We know we have something we can fall back on. [Stuff] is going to happen on the ice. You just have to stick with it and make sure you have a better shift next time.”

The Sabres now turn their attention to the Senators for their second matchup in eight days. A win Tuesday would complete a sweep of the season series, as Buffalo has won the three prior matchups by a combined score of 12-3.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of the 7 p.m. puck drop.