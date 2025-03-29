Puck management errors prove costly in loss to Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA – The Buffalo Sabres’ three-game winning streak was snapped Saturday at Wells Fargo Center, where they lost 7-4 to the Philadelphia Flyers.

In diagnosing Buffalo’s high-scoring losses this season, especially on the road, coach Lindy Ruff has often pointed to puck management issues. Saturday was no different.

“Totally disrespected the game,” Ruff said. “… It was like Christmas hockey. We handed gifts out for the first three goals, and you won’t win (like that). You won’t win on the road, and the road is something we’ve been working on. We had a lack of discipline and we had lack of attention to detail when it comes to managing the puck early, and that really hurt us.”

In 18 road games since Jan. 1, the Sabres are now 4-12-2 with 4.3 goals against per game; that compares to 12-4-0 with 3.1 goals against per game at KeyBank Center.

The Flyers’ first two goals came 29 seconds apart early in the first period, with Matvei Michkov and Jakob Pelletier cashing in on 2-on-1 rushes. Their third, by Michkov again on a second-period breakaway, resulted from a turnover inside Buffalo’s offensive blue line. Jack Quinn had scored his second goal of the afternoon two minutes prior to give the Sabres their only lead of the game, 3-2.