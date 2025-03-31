“That stuff’s contagious” | Late-game composure, blocked shots lead Sabres past Capitals

WASHINGTON – With all eyes on No. 8 in red, the Buffalo Sabres exploded for eight goals against the Eastern Conference’s top team.
Buffalo outpaced the Washington Capitals in an 8-5 win Saturday at Capital One Arena. In not succumbing to Washington’s late comeback bid and instead adding to their lead, the Sabres continued demonstrating their growth this season.
When the Capitals’ Jakob Chychrun tied it 2-2 early in the second period, Alex Tuch put Buffalo back in front a couple minutes later. When Aliaksei Protas narrowed Washington’s deficit to 4-3 with a shorthanded goal to begin the third, Tage Thompson responded by scoring on that same power play. When Buffalo’s 6-3 lead suddenly shrunk to 6-5 and a tying tally appeared imminent, Tuch scored again to silence the crowd and ice the game.
“We kept playing,” said Sabres coach Lindy Ruff. “We kept trying to create pressure. Both teams made some fundamental mistakes. You look at a couple coverage plays and a couple tip goals. Tip goals by us, tip goals by them. I thought every time they tried to get a little bit of momentum, we were able to take that away.”