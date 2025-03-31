“That stuff’s contagious” | Late-game composure, blocked shots lead Sabres past Capitals

Peterka assisted on Thompson’s second power-play goal, too, earning his second straight multi-point game and 14th this season – tied with Dahlin for second most on the team. This continues what’s been a career-best season for the 23-year-old Peterka, a pending restricted free agent.

“I think confidence is a big thing,” Thompson said when asked about Peterka. “He’s getting a big opportunity to play in all situations and he’s been playing great. He can score, he can make plays. … When he’s moving his feet, that’s when we get the best out of him. He’s been great and energizes our group offensively. And it’s not just the offensive side – I think I’ve seen a pretty big growth in his game, just in puck battles and 50/50s and playing hard in the D-zone, too.”

Thompson, up to 38 goals, is now tied with Kyle Connor and Brayden Point for third in the NHL. Unsurprisingly, the Sabres are 11-3-1 in their alternate captain’s multi-point efforts this season.

2. Buffalo’s power play went 2-for-5 and has heated up with a 9-for-31 (29.0 percent) run in the last 10 games.

“We found the areas to relieve pressure,” Ruff said, asked about his team’s in-game power-play adjustments. “I think if you make that next play once you’re inside the zone and get the pressure off you, you can generate the opportunities you want. Our first power play wasn’t any good, but I thought the second one we did a nice job of getting the puck to the middle of the ice to relieve pressure and then we set up.”

“Sometimes (if) you don’t break in, or you don’t have a couple clean plays, it’s easy to get frustrated,” Thompson said. “And that spirals and the power play can get out of hand. I think we just made it a point to regroup and not let the next opportunity that we got go to waste.”

3. Tuch tallied his 30th and 31st goals and added a primary assist in his fourth three-point game of the season. He’s a top penalty killer and an essential locker-room voice who frequently adjusts to new linemates, yet he’s still reached the 30-goal mark for the second time in his career – with nine games to play.