Donate now to "Pet Adoption Assist" and help dogs in WNY find loving, forever homes

We’re raising money to help find new homes for dogs at the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter with our Pet Adoption Assist program, which runs from Wednesday, April 2 to Monday, April 7.

Fans can donate to the program online or at the Sabres game against Tampa Bay on Saturday, April 5. Those who donate $30 or more will receive a Sabres-branded rope dog toy.

The program was spearheaded in partnership with WNY Furtastic by Sabres play-by-play broadcaster Dan Dunleavy, who will kick off the fundraising with a $500 donation. Dunleavy currently has two rescue dogs, Bandit and Timmy, and has had rescues as a part of his family throughout his life.

“My goal in helping to start this program was to establish a way in which we can help animals and give them an easier path to finding a loving, forever home,” Dunleavy said.

Here’s what you need to know about the fundraiser.