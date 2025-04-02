Donate now to "Pet Adoption Assist" and help dogs in WNY find loving, forever homes

The fundraiser runs from April 2 to 7 with donations accepted online and at Saturday's game.

By Buffalo Sabres
We’re raising money to help find new homes for dogs at the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter with our Pet Adoption Assist program, which runs from Wednesday, April 2 to Monday, April 7.

Fans can donate to the program online or at the Sabres game against Tampa Bay on Saturday, April 5. Those who donate $30 or more will receive a Sabres-branded rope dog toy.

The program was spearheaded in partnership with WNY Furtastic by Sabres play-by-play broadcaster Dan Dunleavy, who will kick off the fundraising with a $500 donation. Dunleavy currently has two rescue dogs, Bandit and Timmy, and has had rescues as a part of his family throughout his life.

“My goal in helping to start this program was to establish a way in which we can help animals and give them an easier path to finding a loving, forever home,” Dunleavy said.

Here’s what you need to know about the fundraiser.

How to donate

Click here to donate online or visit one of two donation tables stationed atop the escalators at KeyBank Center during the Sabres game against Tampa Bay on Saturday, April 5. Six rescue dogs will be at the table along with QR codes making it easy to donate.

How it works

The City of Buffalo Animal Shelter exists to take care of injured, abused, lost, and abandoned animals – providing them with food, care, shelter and comfort before finding them a loving, responsible home.

The goal of this fundraiser is to help facilitate the transportation of dogs from the Animal Shelter to one of several area rescues. This serves the dual purpose of freeing up vital space at the Animal Shelter while allowing the rescues to assist in adoption efforts.

“This campaign is a game-changer for shelter dogs!” WNY Furtastic president Tina Chaudry said. “Thanks to the Buffalo Sabres, the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter, and our incredible local rescues, more dogs are thriving in foster homes – freeing up vital shelter space for those in need. The Sabres’ heart, both on and off the ice, is evident in every life-saving pet adoption assist, proving that the biggest saves aren’t just in the game – they’re in the lives we change together.”

The cost for the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter to transport one dog is $150. Your donation will play a vital role in this important mission.

How to adopt

Want to provide a loving home for an animal in need? Visit any of the following local rescues to adopt:

