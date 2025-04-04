Prospects Report | Kopff brings 'power forward' game to Rochester

Even while watching him play U-16 hockey, Brown head coach Brendan Whittet knew Tyler Kopff had huge upside.

Whittet recruited Kopff to Brown University and coached the forward for two years, always believing in his ability. Now, Whittet’s belief has followed Kopff to the pros.

The Sabres signed Kopff, an undrafted free agent, to a two-year, entry-level contract following the conclusion of Brown’s season last month. Kopff will finish this season in the AHL on an amateur tryout with Rochester before the contract kicks in next fall.

Kopff made his debut in the Amerks’ playoff-clinching 4-2 win against the Springfield Thunderbirds on Wednesday.

“I’m looking forward to becoming a part of a great culture in this organization,” Kopff said. “Rochester’s obviously a great team so I’m just trying to contribute what I can and work hard every day.”

Just how much did Whittet believe in Kopff during his time at Brown?

So much so that Kopff finished second among NCAA forwards this season in average time on ice at 23:31, putting a lot of responsibility upon the sophomore forward.

Kopff ranked second on the team with 28 points, leading the Bears in assists (19) and shots (114) while finishing fourth with nine goals in 32 games.

“He’s a hard-working guy and that’s what you want as a coach, you want your best players to be your hardest-working guys,” Whittet said. “He had both of those attributes, and he was one of our best players and had a super high work ethic to him and that’s just him as a person.”

Standing at 6-foot-4, Kopff has the frame to create havoc on the ice, something he was able to do in both zones. He used his long reach to keep and take the puck away from the opposition while also clogging up shooting lanes, ranking second among Brown forwards in blocked shots (30).

On numerous occasions, Kopff was able to take the puck away in the defensive zone, skate down the ice, shield the puck from pursuers and then deke it past the goaltender, using all of his physical attributes to get the job done for Brown.

“For him at the next level, it’s going to be his straight-line speed, his north-south ability, the ability to get to the net front, the ability to play with a little bit of physicality and grit,” Whittet said. “He can create havoc whenever he’s on the ice and he has the ability to chip in offensively, which is a pretty good combination.”