‘Strong and steady’ Reimer keeps it rolling in Ottawa

Used sparingly for much of the season, Reimer has recently – apparently, at least – claimed the starting job. The 37-year-old has started six of the last eight games and gone 5-1-0 in that span.

Reimer was busy early, facing 12 shots in the opening period and helping Buffalo emerge with a 2-0 lead. He stopped Ridly Greig on a 2-on-1 rush with the game scoreless and made four shorthanded saves – including on a one-time blast from Fabian Zetterlund at the right dot – as the Sabres killed off three first-period penalties.

“When we made the early puck mistakes in the first period, turned it over at the blue line, gave them a 2-on-1, he made key saves that allowed us to jump off to the lead,” said Sabres coach Lindy Ruff.

“You look at that first period, our best players played like three minutes, because we had six minutes of penalty-killing time, and that always hurts,” Ruff added. “Again, we’ve talked about discipline. Discipline wasn’t good enough in the first period. Threw a puck over the glass, we had a careless high stick; those are penalties that, if you want to be a consistent winning road team, you don’t take those in the visiting building.”

But Buffalo survived those miscues while allowing very few quality scoring opportunities.

“I think we’re just committing to our gameplan,” Krebs said. “They’ve got some good players over there that can make plays, and we want to make sure that they don’t have time to do that. [Assistant coach Marty Wilford has] been doing a good job of really giving us an identity on the PK, and we’re just trying to do our best to get it down the ice.”

Buffalo’s next, final and most crucial penalty kill came late in the third period. Ottawa trailed 4-2 and had further ramped up the pressure, producing several near-miss scoring chances. On one, Reimer fully extended his left pad to rob an uncovered Tim Stutzle. With 3:35 remaining, though, the Senators drew a tripping call.

“Got a little bit loose at the end, like in the last maybe five minutes, where we got caught on a couple of long shifts – but [Reimer] was there,” Ruff said.

The Senators pulled Linus Ullmark to attack 6-on-4, but at 17:21, nearly halfway through the power play, Ryan McLeod collected a loose puck in the slot and fired it down the ice into the empty net. Bowen Byram celebrated accordingly in the box.