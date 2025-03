Buffalo Sabres prospect Noah Ostlund was named AHL Player of the Week for the period ending March 30, the league announced Monday.

Ostlund had three goals and six points in Rochester's three-in-three stretch this past weekend. He had a shorthanded goal in a win over Bridgeport on Friday, a goal and two assists in a win at Syracuse on Saturday, and a goal and an assist in an overtime loss to Syracuse on Sunday.