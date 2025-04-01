"Mobile Museums of Tolerance" comes to KeyBank Center on Sunday, April 6

The Buffalo Sabres, in conjunction with the Buffalo Jewish Federation, are proud to bring the Simon Wiesenthal Center’s Mobile Museums of Tolerance to KeyBank Center on Sunday, April 6 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Mobile Museums of Tolerance is a traveling educational center designed to confront bigotry, antisemitism and prejudice, and to understand the Holocaust in both historic and contemporary contexts.

The museum will be stationed in Ticketmaster Alumni Plaza in front of KeyBank Center. Guests will be greeted by a leader from Buffalo Jewish Federation and invited to walk in and tour the museum. Guests will also be accompanied by an experienced Mobile Museum of Tolerance educator.

The following interactive workshops will also be available:

The Anne Frank Story: The goal of this workshop is to encourage participants to become proactive members of society by influencing positive change. The audience views an immersive short film about the life of Anne Frank before launching into a discussion on the Holocaust, antisemitism, and resistance. Stereotypes, racism, and prejudice are defined and discussed in an age-appropriate manner.

The Power of Ordinary People: While ordinary people have the power to create positive exchange in their communities, they also can be enforcers of hate and violence. This workshop explores both sides of this complex issue by discussing the various roles that ordinary people played in resisting and enabling the events of the Holocaust. A short film discussing the ordinary people who took part in antisemitic violence – and those who stood by and allowed it to continue – is contrasted with stories of heroes who stood up against hate and saved lives during the Holocaust. The discussion will bring the roles of upstander and bystander into the modern day, leaving students with the understanding that they must take an active role in preventing hate and promoting tolerance in their communities.

The Simon Wiesenthal Center, located in Los Angeles, is named after Holocaust survivor Simon Wiesenthal, who dedicated his life after World War II to documenting the crimes of the Holocaust and tracking down fugitive Nazi war criminals. The Center operates four Mobile Museums of Tolerance based in New York, Illinois, California, and Florida.

Holocaust Remembrance Day begins April 23 and continues through April 24.

Learn more about the Mobile Museums of Tolerance here.