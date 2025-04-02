Sabres, Rich Family Foundation announce matching $25,000 donations for Family Justice Center of Erie County

The Buffalo Sabres and Rich Family Foundation are proud to announce matching $25,000 donations to the Family Justice Center of Erie County in support of its mission to help victims of domestic abuse in Western New York.

The Family Justice Center was founded in 2006 and since then has existed to “provide services and support to individuals in unhealthy relationships, and the education our community needs to break larger cycles of relationship abuse.”

The Sabres’ donation includes $15,000 raised by members of the team (including coaches, players, and hockey operations staff) and $10,000 from the Buffalo Sabres Foundation.

The donation was presented at the Family Justice Center on Wednesday by a group including representatives of both the Sabres and Rich Family Foundation, including Annie Malenstyn (wife of Beck Malenstyn); Rachel Thompson (wife of Tage Thompson); Lindy Ruff and his wife, Gaye; and Sabres director of scouting Jerry Forton and his wife, Laura.

The funds will directly impact the Family Justice Center’s “Totes of Love” program, which provides large, pre-filled essential needs bags to victims of domestic violence who have fled their homes. Sabres wives and girlfriends have volunteered this season to help with assembly of the bags, which includes blankets, toiletries, water, and more.

Sabres coach Lindy Ruff also invited representatives from the Family Justice Center to speak to the team earlier this season. Jerry and Laura Forton both personally support the Family Justice Center and hosted the organization with a suite at a Sabres game.

"The Buffalo Sabres are very proud to partner with the Rich Family Foundation to support the Family Justice Center," said Rich Jureller, Sabres vice president of community relations. "The Family Justice Center provides a lifeline to victims of domestic violence who are in immediate danger and are often facing life-threatening situations. Funding from our coaches, front office, players and the Sabres Foundation will support the Totes of Love program to help provide immediate needs for domestic violence victims fleeing their homes without any belongings. Through this effort we hope to assist the Family Justice Center in their critical work of helping victims of domestic violence."

“Domestic violence has no bounds – it impacts everybody; individuals, families, and communities. I am grateful for the Buffalo Sabres Foundation, Rich Family Foundation, and countless individuals, including Coach Lindy Ruff and his wife along with Sabres players, staff and their families for taking a stand against domestic violence by supporting the life-saving work of the Family Justice Center," said FJC CEO Catharine Miles-Kania.

