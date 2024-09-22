Peterka's hat trick, the Lafferty line's debut, and more takeaways from the preseason opener

When they weren’t scoring, the trio was forechecking in the offensive zone, wearing down the Penguins defenders for the next line to capitalize.

“I thought they had a great night,” Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said. “I mean, it's like a running game in football. They got the puck down low, they hung on to it. [The Penguins] couldn't take the puck away from them. They made five or six great plays for scoring opportunities. But the puck possession was, I think, something that can wear a team down.”

Henri Jokiharju, having faced all three forwards as opponents, expressed gratitude afterward to see them in a Sabres uniform.

“That speed, what they bring, and hard battles – I always [hated] to play against those guys every time,” he said. “I mean, it’s great to have those guys on our team.”

Here are more takeaways from the Sabres’ preseason opener.

1. The Sabres iced nearly their full NHL lineup for the game, a byproduct of limited preseason play due to their involvement in the NHL Global Series. The group will only have two more exhibitions prior to the regular-season opener in Czechia on Oct. 4.

They faced a Penguins roster that featured a mix of NHL players and prospects.

2. The Penguins opened the scoring on a power-play goal by Jesse Puljujarvi just 1:08 into the game, but the Sabres responded with seven consecutive goals – including five in a span of 4:40 to open the second period.

Owen Power, Jokiharju, Lafferty, and Dylan Cozens all contributed goals in addition to Peterka’s hat trick.

3. Four of the Sabres’ seven goals were scored on shots from high in the offensive zone with forwards crowding the Pittsburgh net. Two of Peterka’s goals were scored on deflections, Power scored on a slap shot from the point with Peyton Krebs crashing the net, and Jokiharju buried a shot as Benson set a moving screen.

“I think we did a good job of that,” Peterka said. “Just more to the net, trying to converge (on) more rebounds. Kind of like things we practiced last couple days, and I think it worked out pretty well.”