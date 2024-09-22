Peterka's hat trick, the Lafferty line's debut, and more takeaways from the preseason opener

The Sabres defeated the Penguins 7-3 at KeyBank Center on Saturday.

By Jourdon LaBarber
JJ Peterka scored the first goal of the preseason for the Buffalo Sabres, then continued to steal the show with a hat trick in what ended as a 7-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

But the play that made Peterka’s first goal possible – a double-minor penalty for high-sticking drawn by Beck Malenstyn – was just as notable. The Sabres won the faceoff on the ensuing power play and Peterka scored on a deflection of a Jack Quinn shot from the point.

The drawn penalty was one of several impact plays made by the line of Malenstyn, Sam Lafferty, and Nicolas Aube-Kubel – three newcomers brought in for their speed and physicality – in the preseason opener at KeyBank Center on Saturday.

“I think they brought energy from the puck drop,” Peterka said.

SABRES WIN | Buffalo 7 - Pittsburgh 3

The double-minor drawn by Malenstyn occurred on the line’s second shift of the night. On their first shift, Aube-Kubel delivered a hard hit that sent Penguins defenseman Ryan Shea into the end boards. Aube-Kubel later sent forward Vasily Ponomarev to the ice with a punishing hit during the third period while Lafferty found himself at the center of a late scrum following a hit on Zach Benson.

Each of the aforementioned plays spoke to the physical reputation that all three players brought to Buffalo – Malenstyn, Lafferty, and Aube-Kubel each posted hit totals last season that would have led Sabres forwards. They were acquired this summer as part of a concerted effort by general manager Kevyn Adams to make the team harder to play against.

But their intangibles go beyond physicality. All three players boast above-average speed and each of them have held demanding defensive roles in their careers – including top-line assignments for Malenstyn and Aube-Kubel when they were linemates for Washington last season.

The trio managed to chip in on offense against the Penguins, too, following a counter play initiated by Jacob Bryson at the defensive blue line. Bryson sent the puck up to Aube-Kubel, who passed to Malenstyn as he cut to the net. Lafferty buried the rebound on Malenstyn’s initial shot.

Sam Lafferty gives Sabres 5-1 lead

When they weren’t scoring, the trio was forechecking in the offensive zone, wearing down the Penguins defenders for the next line to capitalize.

“I thought they had a great night,” Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said. “I mean, it's like a running game in football. They got the puck down low, they hung on to it. [The Penguins] couldn't take the puck away from them. They made five or six great plays for scoring opportunities. But the puck possession was, I think, something that can wear a team down.”

Henri Jokiharju, having faced all three forwards as opponents, expressed gratitude afterward to see them in a Sabres uniform.

“That speed, what they bring, and hard battles – I always [hated] to play against those guys every time,” he said. “I mean, it’s great to have those guys on our team.”

Here are more takeaways from the Sabres’ preseason opener.

1. The Sabres iced nearly their full NHL lineup for the game, a byproduct of limited preseason play due to their involvement in the NHL Global Series. The group will only have two more exhibitions prior to the regular-season opener in Czechia on Oct. 4.

They faced a Penguins roster that featured a mix of NHL players and prospects.

2. The Penguins opened the scoring on a power-play goal by Jesse Puljujarvi just 1:08 into the game, but the Sabres responded with seven consecutive goals – including five in a span of 4:40 to open the second period.

Owen Power, Jokiharju, Lafferty, and Dylan Cozens all contributed goals in addition to Peterka’s hat trick.

3. Four of the Sabres’ seven goals were scored on shots from high in the offensive zone with forwards crowding the Pittsburgh net. Two of Peterka’s goals were scored on deflections, Power scored on a slap shot from the point with Peyton Krebs crashing the net, and Jokiharju buried a shot as Benson set a moving screen.

“I think we did a good job of that,” Peterka said. “Just more to the net, trying to converge (on) more rebounds. Kind of like things we practiced last couple days, and I think it worked out pretty well.”

Lindy Ruff addresses the media

4. Peterka has spent the beginning of camp on a line with Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch and remained alongside them on Saturday. The Sabres outscored opponents 13-5 when the trio shared the ice at 5-on-5 last season.

Ruff discussed the line’s potential after the game on Saturday.

“I think with Tuch’s playmaking ability and the fact you've got Peterka and Thompson that can hang onto pucks and make plays and then both great shooters … it looks like the makings of a good line,” Ruff said.

5. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen played the full game in net for the Sabres and made 15 saves.

6. The game marked Ruff’s exhibition return behind the Buffalo bench after returning to the franchise this past offseason. Ruff has coached more games than anyone in Sabres history, having led the team from 1997 to 2012.

Peterka was asked for his first impressions of Ruff’s in-game coaching style.

“Actually, pretty calm,” Peterka said. “Actually, not talking too much. But I think the main thing is he just wants us to have fun. I think that’s what we had today. Yeah, just enjoying playing.”

7. Cozens scored during the third period on a one-timer taken from a sharp angle in the right circle, made possible by the forechecking of Quinn and Benson.

Dylan Cozens gives Sabres 7-1 lead over Penguins

Cozens also earned the primary assist on Jokiharju’s goal.

8. The Sabres play their next preseason game at home on Monday against the Columbus Blue Jackets, with most of the NHL regulars expected to play once again before they depart for Germany the following evening.

Puck drop on Monday is scheduled for 5 p.m. The game can be streamed live on Sabres.com with radio coverage on WWKB 1520AM.

