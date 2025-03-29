At the Horn | Flyers 7 - Sabres 4

The Sabres were without Rasmus Dahlin due to an illness.

At the Horn
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Jack Quinn had two goals and an assist, but the Buffalo Sabres fell 7-4 to the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday.

The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Sabres, who were without captain Rasmus Dahlin due to an illness.

JJ Peterka also had a goal and an assist. Ryan McLeod tallied three assists – the third of which set up an Alex Tuch shorthanded goal – to increase his point total to 15 over the last 12 games. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen started in goal for the first time since March 22 and made 25 saves.

Matvei Michkov scored twice for the Flyers, extending his NHL rookie goal-scoring lead to 24. Jakob Pelletier, Noah Cates, Owen Tippett, Tyson Foerster and Ryan Poehling also added goals while Samuel Ersson made 17 saves.

HOW IT HAPPENED

First Period

The Flyers pulled ahead early with goals scored 29 seconds apart by Michkov and Pelletier, which gave them a 2-0 lead 5:56 into the contest.

Michkov’s goal came on a 2-on-1 rush, which started with a pass broken up in front of the Philadelphia net and ended with the rookie burying his attempt from the right circle. Tippett set up the next goal, deking by a defender before passing across to Pelletier.

The Sabres had a couple of grade-A looks, including a backhand attempt from Peterka that grazed the crossbar, before Quinn put them on the board with 9:03 remaining. Peterka set up the play by winning the puck along the boards and dishing the puck toward the slot for Quinn, who sent it five-hole.

Philadelphia finished the period with a 12-6 lead in shots.

Jack Quinn gets the Sabres on the board

Second Period

Peterka and Quinn added a pair of goals to briefly put the Sabres in front, but the Flyers responded with two more of their own to carry a 4-3 lead into the second intermission.

Peterka’s goal came just 1:41 into the period on a play that started with Peyton Krebs pulling the puck around a defender to send a pass to Quinn in the slot. Quinn sent a second pass to the backdoor for Peterka, who had an open tap-in.

Quinn scored next on the power play to give the Sabres a 3-2 lead, but the Flyers answered less than three minutes later when Michkov buried his second goal of the night with a backhand attempt on a breakaway.

Cates put the Flyers ahead with 5:49 remaining in the period. Tyson Foerster intercepted an attempted breakout by the Sabres along the boards and found Cates alone in the slot.

JJ Peterka ties the game at 2-2

Jack Quinn scores on the power play

Third Period

Tippett buried a one-timer from above the left faceoff circle with 14 seconds remaining on a Philadelphia power play to increase the Flyers' lead to 5-3.

Foerster added the sixth Philadelphia goal with a slap shot on the rush.

Tuch scored shorthanded to cut into the deficit with 4:55 remaining, but Poehling responded for the Flyers on the same power play.

Alex Tuch scores shorthanded

FINAL | Flyers 7 - Sabres 4

UP NEXT

The road trip continues in Washington on Sunday afternoon. Coverage on MSG begins at 2:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 3.

