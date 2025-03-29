At the Horn | Flyers 7 - Sabres 4

Jack Quinn had two goals and an assist, but the Buffalo Sabres fell 7-4 to the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday.

The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Sabres, who were without captain Rasmus Dahlin due to an illness.

JJ Peterka also had a goal and an assist. Ryan McLeod tallied three assists – the third of which set up an Alex Tuch shorthanded goal – to increase his point total to 15 over the last 12 games. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen started in goal for the first time since March 22 and made 25 saves.

Matvei Michkov scored twice for the Flyers, extending his NHL rookie goal-scoring lead to 24. Jakob Pelletier, Noah Cates, Owen Tippett, Tyson Foerster and Ryan Poehling also added goals while Samuel Ersson made 17 saves.