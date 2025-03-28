'A guy you want to follow' | Teammates share memories ahead of Rasmus Dahlin's 500th game

“He gives everything”

Dahlin was named captain of the Sabres prior to this season. One month later he founded the Rasmus Dahlin Foundation, dedicated to helping children in need in Western New York.

Asked about his leadership, teammates are effusive in their praise of his competitive drive and relentless work ethic.

Zucker: I think we’ve built a good friendship. We sit together on the plane and we’ve had a lot of good talks. About hockey, about life. It’s been fun to get to know him. He’s a great person.

Kulich: He helped me a lot. I learned from him how to be more of a pro.

Luukkonen: On the ice, off the ice, a great guy. Loves nothing more than winning.

Thompson: I think the biggest growth I’ve seen is him as a leader. Just his hunger for the game. I mean, it’s always been there – he’s always been a competitive guy. But I think the last two or three years, it’s been another level. He’s hungry to win and hungry to be the best on the ice every single time and feels like he has a lot to prove still. I think that’s a guy you want to follow.

Zucker: I think for him right now it’s mainly leading by example, doing the right things. He works hard. He’s in the gym, he’s on the ice, working hard and working on his game. He’s out there early, out there late working on his skills.

Thompson: His words hold a lot of weight when he says stuff in this room because he backs it up every single night.

Benson: If he’s not happy with something, you can see he’s going to make an impact the next shift because he’s that pissed off. And in the dressing room, same thing. I mean, we have a bad period, he comes in and he lets us know it. He’s not freaking out throwing s*, but just like a good captain would – he lets us know and tells us to be better.

Benson spent his rookie season living with Dahlin, getting a firsthand look at his daily habits.

Benson: Just the way he handles himself day in and day out. When he gets home, it’s a 24/7 job. Taking care of his body. He’s getting people over to work on his body. You see why he’s so elite when you live with him.

Byram: He’s got an unbelievable engine and I think that’s what those top-level, elite guys have. They seem to never get tired and he’s definitely a part of that. He can be battling in the D-zone for 45 seconds and still have the juice to get up the ice and make an unbelievable play.

Benson: I think his character, too. I mean, just going to restaurants with him, you see his mannerisms and stuff you wouldn’t really expect from a guy who makes that much money and is so elite. A fan will come up to him and he’s more than happy to take a picture, sign something. Always goes out of his way to do little things like that.

Thompson: Regardless of his skill and his talent, the work ethic always exceeds that skill, which I think is the most important thing. I think that’s what makes him such a good leader, such a great guy to play for. Everyone wants to battle and compete for him because he gives everything every single night.

It’s been a lot of fun playing with him as long as I have. I think he’s gonna go down as one of the greatest defensemen to ever play the game.