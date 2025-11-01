Sabres vs Capitals | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Sabres return to KeyBank Center for Hockey Fights Cancer Night.

November 1
By Tyler Millen
Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres open November at KeyBank Center with an Eastern Conference matchup against the Washington Capitals on Saturday night.

The Sabres are 4-2-1 at home this season. They finished October 4-4-3 overall, with three straight overtime losses but a point in seven of their last eight games.

In Thursday’s 4-3 loss at Boston, the Sabres put together one of their best offensive performances yet, with a season-high 40 shots on goal and 38 scoring chances, according to Natural Stat Trick.

Nineteen of those chances were high danger, and many involved forward Josh Doan, who’s scored four goals and provided a steady net-front presence in his first Sabres season; he, Alex Tuch and Ryan McLeod have thrived as one of the NHL’s most productive lines. Doan and Tuch both scored in Thursday’s third-period comeback, helping Buffalo salvage a point.

“We’ve talked about it in the past (with) defending leads, but we’ve got to be comfortable coming back as well, and trusting in our group that we can come back,” Doan said. “As a group, we’ve got to build off that and take some confidence that, up a goal or down a goal, we’re in the game, and we have a chance to win every night.”

It’s Hockey Fights Cancer Night at the arena, and all fans in attendance will receive a commemorative scarf. Find all Hockey Fights Cancer details here.

Here’s everything you need to know before puck drop at 7 p.m. Tickets are available here.

How to watch

TV (Buffalo broadcast market): MSG

Streaming: Gotham Sports App, ESPN+ (out of market)

Radio: WGR 550 / Buffalo Sabres App

More ways to watch/listen to Sabres games

Lineup Notes

Forward Zach Benson landed on injured reserve Friday with an undisclosed injury, so Buffalo will need to fill his spot on the top line. The Sabres recalled Isak Rosen, one of the AHL's top scorers with 12 points in eight games this season, from Rochester.

The Sabres didn’t hold practice on Friday, so check back during the 10:30 a.m. morning skate for potential lineup updates.

Timmins tactical on penalty kill

Defenseman Conor Timmins has been one of the NHL’s best penalty killers, ranking 10th in shorthanded time on ice (42:22) and first in shorthanded shot blocks (11). He’s a primary reason why Buffalo’s penalty kill ranks second in the league at 89.5 percent.

Acquired from Pittsburgh in June, the seventh-year veteran has skated a career-high 20:21 per game at all strengths, relying on strong stick work to kill plays in the defensive zone.

“His defending, he has made a big difference when it comes to killing penalties,” coach Lindy Ruff said. “(He’s) become our number one right-handed (D). That right-handed shot is important for getting pucks out of the zone when you're going back for pucks on his side of the net; you're not going back on your backhand.

“... His breaking the puck out has been really good, too. He's done that sometimes with passing, and he's done that sometimes with his legs, which has really helped our team.”

Timmins could have his hands full Saturday, with Alex Ovechkin still a staple on the left flank of Washington's power play.

Scouting the Capitals

Game Preview - Blue & Gold

The Capitals have lost three straight after a 3-1 defeat versus the Islanders on Friday. They've allowed the fewest goals per game (2.27) in the league, but their offense has gone cold with just two total goals in the last three.

So, Ovechkin continues his hunt for career goal No. 900; he's been held off the board in three straight after scoring No. 899 on Oct. 24.

Goalie Logan Thompson has again been one of the NHL's best, but with the back-to-back, backup Charlie Lindgren figures to face the Sabres. Lindgren has struggled with an .882 save percentage and 3.72 goals-against average in three appearances. Buffalo beat Lindgren with three goals on 27 shots on Jan. 6 at KeyBank Center.

News Feed

Injuries and transactions | Rosen recalled, Benson placed on IR

Rucinski thriving as Youngstown’s captain, cultivating own name in hockey family

'There's a purpose to this' | Mason Geertsen using cancer journey to connect with others in the fight

‘We didn’t finish’ | Sabres come back in Boston, can’t break through in OT

At the Horn | Bruins 4 - Sabres 3 (OT)

Sabres at Bruins | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Sabres to host Road Crew event Jan. 19 in Nashville  

Greenway ‘pumped to be back,’ expected to return against Boston 

Sabres overcome slow start, lose to Columbus in overtime

At the Horn | Blue Jackets 4 - Sabres 3 (OT)

Sabres vs. Blue Jackets | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Anticipation builds for Kesselring’s season debut

Sabres come away with hard-fought point in OT loss to Leafs

At the Horn | Maple Leafs 4 - Sabres 3 (OT)

Sabres at Maple Leafs | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

With ‘swagger and confidence,’ Samuelsson leads Sabres past Leafs

At the Horn | Sabres 5 - Maple Leafs 3

Hockey Fights Cancer Night to include commemorative scarves, autographed hats and more