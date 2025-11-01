Sabres vs Capitals | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

The Buffalo Sabres open November at KeyBank Center with an Eastern Conference matchup against the Washington Capitals on Saturday night.

The Sabres are 4-2-1 at home this season. They finished October 4-4-3 overall, with three straight overtime losses but a point in seven of their last eight games.

In Thursday’s 4-3 loss at Boston, the Sabres put together one of their best offensive performances yet, with a season-high 40 shots on goal and 38 scoring chances, according to Natural Stat Trick.

Nineteen of those chances were high danger, and many involved forward Josh Doan, who’s scored four goals and provided a steady net-front presence in his first Sabres season; he, Alex Tuch and Ryan McLeod have thrived as one of the NHL’s most productive lines. Doan and Tuch both scored in Thursday’s third-period comeback, helping Buffalo salvage a point.

“We’ve talked about it in the past (with) defending leads, but we’ve got to be comfortable coming back as well, and trusting in our group that we can come back,” Doan said. “As a group, we’ve got to build off that and take some confidence that, up a goal or down a goal, we’re in the game, and we have a chance to win every night.”

It’s Hockey Fights Cancer Night at the arena, and all fans in attendance will receive a commemorative scarf. Find all Hockey Fights Cancer details here.

Here’s everything you need to know before puck drop at 7 p.m. Tickets are available here.