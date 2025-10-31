‘We didn’t finish’ | Sabres come back in Boston, can’t break through in OT

BOSTON – A two-goal third-period comeback earned the Buffalo Sabres another point in the standings, but they ultimately lost 4-3 to the Boston Bruins in overtime on Thursday at TD Garden.

The Sabres have dropped three straight games in the 3-on-3 period. In this one, after Buffalo killed the remainder of a Boston power play, Rasmus Dahlin rushed up ice but lost control of a bouncing puck inside the offensive blue line. Marat Khusnutdinov took it the other way and scored the overtime winner.

“Hell of a comeback, and then we have a chance to get two points, and then I [mess] up there,” Buffalo’s captain said. “That just can’t happen when we work so hard to come back.

“We just have to be smarter. We have to really dig in and see how we can play better 3-on-3. But I think it starts with not getting to overtime.”

Despite the disappointing finish, the Sabres were encouraged by their battling back in a frustrating regulation. They outshot Boston 13-5 through 20 minutes but trailed 2-0, and 29-14 through 40 minutes but trailed 3-1. Dahlin had gotten Buffalo on the board with his first goal of the season, on the power play, but Boston matched that with 21 seconds remaining in the middle frame.