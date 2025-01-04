Sabres at Golden Knights | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Storylines

1. Power-play progress

The Sabres have now converted on four of their last six power plays since Sunday and six of their last 13 (46.2%) since Dec. 21. For context, they’d converted at 5.4 percent (2-for-37) in 14 games leading up to that Boston loss.

Jason Zucker, tied for the NHL lead with four power-play goals since that date, appears to have found a home as the first unit’s net-front presence. The rest of that top group includes Tage Thompson in the bumper, Jack Quinn and JJ Peterka on the flanks and Rasmus Dahlin at the point.

Thursday at Colorado, both Quinn and Thompson fed Zucker for net-front power-play goals.

“The guys made great plays for me,” Zucker said. “I’m just trying to stay around the net. I try to be around there as much as I can and try to draw a defenseman to me, make them make decisions. I thought Tommer made two, Quinny made one that were just unbelievable passes.”

Read Friday's practice report for more on Zucker's net-front scoring, an area where he ranks among the NHL's best.

Quinn, too, has become a key cog in the top unit after watching several December games from the press box. He’s tallied four power-play assists – along with two goals and one helper at even strength – in the last five games.

“I thought last night the power play was fantastic,” Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said at Friday’s practice. “They made some great plays, they had some great recoveries, they solved the pressure. I think if we can continue with that look, it can be a dangerous weapon for us.”

Movement within the offensive zone is essential to any power play, as the Sabres have learned through tough stretches this season. A less stationary approach has served them well the last couple weeks.

“I think motion causes confusion,” Thompson said. “We’ve got a lot of guys that have a lot of skill out there that can fill different spots. It’s been working recently for us, so we’ve got to keep doing that.”

Buffalo’s man advantage will be tested by the Golden Knights, who’ve killed off 12 of 13 shorthanded situations in their last five games.

2. Thompson on the wing

Ruff made a number of changes to his lines prior to Thursday’s game, none more notable than on the first line. Dylan Cozens elevated to No. 1 center while Thompson shifted to right wing. Alex Tuch, meanwhile, skated with Jiri Kulich and Jack Quinn on the second line.

“We got [Thompson] on the wing and the thinking was maybe to try to free him up to skate a little bit more, where he’s not working down low,” Ruff said. “I really thought that line skated well.”

Freed from some of the center position’s 200-foot obligations, Thompson tied a career high with three assists. He also logged his most time on ice (19:43) and shots on goal (4) since Dec. 11 against the Rangers.

“Always trying to find ways to get shots off,” Thompson said. “Last night was one of those nights where I felt like I was getting some good looks and some time and space with the puck.”

3. Scouting the Golden Knights

Vegas has gone 11-2-0 since the beginning of December, allowing 1.92 goals per game during that span (best in NHL) while scoring 3.46 (5th in NHL).

Jack Eichel leads the team and is tied for eighth in the NHL with 50 points (10+40). Forward Mark Stone, who missed a month a lower-body injury, ranks second on Vegas with 32 points (9+23) in just 24 games. Shea Theodore’s 31 points (4+27) place him fifth among NHL defensemen.

Forward Victor Olofsson will face the Sabres for the first time after playing his first six seasons in Buffalo. The 2014 seventh-round pick has eight goals and five assists in 18 games with Vegas, and he's been a mainstay in the lineup since returning Nov. 30 from a lower-body injury.

Adin Hill figures to start in net Saturday after sitting Thursday versus Philadelphia. The 6-foot-6 netminder has gone 16-6-2 with a .902 save percentage and 2.65 goals-against average, and in his first year as a starting goalie, he’s on pace to blow past last season’s career-high 35 games played.

The Sabres have beaten Vegas three straight times and in four of their last five matchups dating back to March of 2022. Last season, Buffalo outscored the Golden Knights 12-4 between the two wins.