Practice Report | Zucker among NHL leaders in high-danger goals

LAS VEGAS – Lindy Ruff had flashbacks to a former Buffalo Sabres goal scorer as he watched Jason Zucker earn a hat trick in Colorado on Thursday.

Zucker scored all three of his goals from the blue paint – a recurring theme this season for the 32-year-old, who ranks among the NHL’s leaders in high-dangers goals scored.

“A little bit of Thomas Vanek in a couple of the goals where he just knows where to be and where to tip it,” Ruff said.

Zucker joined the Sabres on a one-year contract this past summer with the belief that he was still capable of thriving in an offensive role after scoring 14 goals and 32 points in 69 games split between Arizona and Nashville last season.

His third goal on Thursday was his 14th this season, matching his 2023-24 total in 30 fewer games. His seven power-play goals have already matched a career high that he last reached 2019-20.

Ruff, who coached against Zucker plenty throughout the forward’s 13 seasons prior to this one, spoke after practice on Friday about what he’s grown to appreciate about the veteran’s game.

“When you get around him, you start to figure out a lot more things,” Ruff said. “I think his presence around the net front, the blue paint, the power-play goals he scored. … I really think that he has skated well, probably better than I expected from watching him last year. He must be feeling (it)."