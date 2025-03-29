Sabres at Flyers | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

2. The goalie split

Although we won’t know today’s starter until warmups, the Sabres will likely use both of their goaltenders in this weekend’s back-to-back set.

James Reimer has started four of the last five games, including three straight wins. He’s got a .911 save percentage during that stretch, by far his busiest this season. (For context, Reimer’s previous four starts came over a span of nearly two months.)

“You look at what he’s done the last few games, I think that just speaks for itself,” Ruff said. “I thought previous to that, kind of hot and cold with his games, but I thought these last three games he’s just really been on his game. No pucks are going through him. I think that’s always a sign that the goaltender is seeing it and feeling it.”

Ukko-Luukkonen, meanwhile, will get his first opportunity since March 22 in Minnesota. He's already matched last season's career high with 51 starts.

“I think there’s parts of his game that have been good, but there’s parts he’s struggled at,” Ruff said. “… You’ve got to believe in what you’re doing as a goaltender and go out there and do it.”

3. Scouting the Flyers

The Flyers fired coach John Tortorella on Thursday after losing for the 10th time in 11 games, then rebounded with a 6-4 victory over the Canadiens on Friday.

Matvei Michkov had two goals in that game, moving him ahead of San Jose’s Macklin Celebrini for first in the rookie goal-scoring race. Michkov’s 22 goals and 54 points both rank second on the Flyers to fellow forward Travis Konecny.

This is the second meeting between the Sabres and Flyers this season, with the Flyers having previously won 5-2 at Wells Fargo Center on Nov. 16 behind a three-point night from Konecny. The two teams meet in Buffalo on April 17.