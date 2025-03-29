Sabres at Flyers | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

The Sabres open a 3-game road trip in Philadelphia.

3.29_PHI_1920x1080
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

PHILADELPHIA – The Buffalo Sabres will look to build on their three-game winning streak when they visit the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday.

The matinee matchup opens a three-game road trip for the Sabres, which continues Sunday afternoon in Washington and concludes Tuesday night in Ottawa.

Buffalo split its most recent four-game road trip, which ended with a victory in Winnipeg last Sunday, then won consecutive home games over Ottawa and Pittsburgh. The 7-3 win over the Penguins featured multi-point performances from seven players, led by a two-goal effort from rookie Jiri Kulich.

The puck drops at 1 p.m. Here’s what you need to know in the meantime.

Lineup notes

Jason Zucker was back at practice on Friday after missing the win over the Penguins due to a family matter.

Sam Lafferty, who has missed the last three games with a groin injury, also practiced on Friday but remains questionable for today’s game.

Check back following Lindy Ruff’s pregame session with the media at 11:30 a.m. for potential lineup updates.

Storylines

1. Dahlin 500

Rasmus Dahlin will become the third-youngest defenseman in NHL history to play his 500th game, joining Hall of Famers Scott Stevens and Phil Housley as the only blueliners to hit the milestone prior to their 25th birthday.

Dahlin's point total (349) ranks 10th in NHL history among defensemen through their age 24 season. He ranks second to Housley among defensemen in Sabres history in goals, assists, and points and will be the 12th defenseman to play 500 games in a Sabres uniform.

“You think of a guy that’s played 500 games at 24 years old, that’s hard to wrap your arms around, really, when defense is the toughest position to play in this league as a young player,” Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said.

We collected memories from Dahlin’s teammates to commemorate the milestone, which you can find here.

2. The goalie split

Although we won’t know today’s starter until warmups, the Sabres will likely use both of their goaltenders in this weekend’s back-to-back set.

James Reimer has started four of the last five games, including three straight wins. He’s got a .911 save percentage during that stretch, by far his busiest this season. (For context, Reimer’s previous four starts came over a span of nearly two months.)

“You look at what he’s done the last few games, I think that just speaks for itself,” Ruff said. “I thought previous to that, kind of hot and cold with his games, but I thought these last three games he’s just really been on his game. No pucks are going through him. I think that’s always a sign that the goaltender is seeing it and feeling it.”

Ukko-Luukkonen, meanwhile, will get his first opportunity since March 22 in Minnesota. He's already matched last season's career high with 51 starts.

“I think there’s parts of his game that have been good, but there’s parts he’s struggled at,” Ruff said. “… You’ve got to believe in what you’re doing as a goaltender and go out there and do it.”

3. Scouting the Flyers

The Flyers fired coach John Tortorella on Thursday after losing for the 10th time in 11 games, then rebounded with a 6-4 victory over the Canadiens on Friday.

Matvei Michkov had two goals in that game, moving him ahead of San Jose’s Macklin Celebrini for first in the rookie goal-scoring race. Michkov’s 22 goals and 54 points both rank second on the Flyers to fellow forward Travis Konecny.

This is the second meeting between the Sabres and Flyers this season, with the Flyers having previously won 5-2 at Wells Fargo Center on Nov. 16 behind a three-point night from Konecny. The two teams meet in Buffalo on April 17.

Game notes

  • Dahlin enters Saturday on a four-game point streak, with one goal and four assists in that span. He’s tied for sixth among NHL defensemen with 44 assists this season.
  • Tyson Kozak enters Saturday on a three-game point streak, with two goals and two assists in that span. He had a goal and an assist against Pittsburgh on Thursday for the first multi-point performance of his career.
  • Alex Tuch has eight points (3+5) in his last five games against the Flyers.

