‘He’s a beast’ | Thompson-Krebs reunion sparks offensive outburst in Anaheim

ANAHEIM, Calif. – Death, taxes, and instant chemistry between Tage Thompson and Peyton Krebs.
An injury to Konsta Helenius bumped Krebs to the first line Thursday in Anaheim. The result? A five-point night for Thompson and his 10th career hat trick, each goal assisted by Krebs, in a topsy-turvy, 7-6 Sabres win over the Ducks at Honda Center.
The Sabres (6-4-3) fell into an early hole before pulling off their fourth multi-goal comeback win of the season, holding on despite some anxious moments late. They’ve collected five of six possible points on this road trip, which wraps up Saturday afternoon in Los Angeles.
This latest win featured No. 72 at his absolute best.
“That big frame of his, it’s hard to defend. When he’s moving his feet, driving the puck, getting it to the net, it’s fun to watch,” Krebs said. “He was due for one of those nights, and it came tonight."
“He’s a beast. It was only a matter of time, obviously, right?,” echoed Zach Benson. “He can score goals, that’s for sure, so when he gets hot, he’s hot.”