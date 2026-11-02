Sabres' Hometown Remix jerseys are now available

The Buffalo Sabres, NHL and Fanatics have unveiled the club’s Hometown Remix uniform, a special edition look that celebrates the fans, fabric and culture of Buffalo.

Hometown Remix apparel – including jerseys, headwear and more – is available now at BuffaloProShop.com and at The Sabres Store, which is open today from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Sabres will wear their Hometown Remix jersey for eight games this season, beginning this Wednesday, Nov. 4 against the Ottawa Senators. Get your tickets for that game here.

Scroll through the below photo gallery for design elements of the jersey, which honors Buffalo’s history as The City of Light: