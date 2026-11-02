Sabres' Hometown Remix jerseys are now available

The Sabres will debut the jerseys on Wednesday, Nov. 4 against Ottawa.

HTR Showcase
By Buffalo Sabres
Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres, NHL and Fanatics have unveiled the club’s Hometown Remix uniform, a special edition look that celebrates the fans, fabric and culture of Buffalo.

Hometown Remix apparel – including jerseys, headwear and more – is available now at BuffaloProShop.com and at The Sabres Store, which is open today from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Sabres will wear their Hometown Remix jersey for eight games this season, beginning this Wednesday, Nov. 4 against the Ottawa Senators. Get your tickets for that game here.

Scroll through the below photo gallery for design elements of the jersey, which honors Buffalo’s history as The City of Light:

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PHOTOS | Hometown Remix Jersey Details

Hometown Remix is a league-wide initiative between the NHL and Fanatics which produced special editions for all 32 clubs. Design details throughout the collection draw on local landmarks, motifs and culture, grounding each look in something recognizable to fans.

The Sabres’ full Hometown Remix schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, Nov. 4 vs. Ottawa (7:30 p.m.) | Tickets

Wednesday, Nov. 25 vs. New York Rangers (7 p.m.) | Tickets

Friday, Dec. 18 vs. Montreal (7:30 p.m.) | Tickets

Monday, Dec. 28 vs. Detroit (7 p.m.) | Tickets

Saturday, Jan. 16 vs. Nashville (7 p.m.)  | Tickets

Wednesday, Jan. 20 at New York Islanders (7 p.m.)

Friday, Feb. 26 vs. Ottawa (7:30 p.m.) | Tickets

Thursday, March 4 vs. St. Louis (7 p.m.) | Tickets

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PHOTOS | Tage Thompson - Hometown Remix

First look at Tommer in the Hometown Remix sweater!

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