Sabres announce Chick-fil-A® partnership, free sandwich rewards

Fans win a free chicken sandwich after Buffalo scores empty-net goal on home ice.

SMKT-5755_Empty Netter_VB_v4
By Buffalo Sabres
Sabres.com

When the Sabres score an empty-net goal at home this season, YOU can secure free chicken. 

The Sabres are proud to announce a partnership with Chick-fil-A® Greater Buffalo area restaurants. Every time the team scores an empty-net goal on home ice, fans will receive a free Chick-fil-A® Chicken Sandwich at participating locations.  

Chick-fil-A, Inc. is the third largest quick-service restaurant company in the United States, known for its freshly-prepared food, signature hospitality and unique franchise model. More than 200,000 Team Members are employed by local Owner-Operators in more than 3,000 restaurants across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.     

“Our partnership with Chick-fil-A® is another example of the growing confidence that leading national brands have in the Buffalo Sabres and the direction of our organization,” said Jake Vernon, Buffalo Sabres chief commercial officer. “We couldn’t be more excited to have them on board, and we look forward to combining the strengths of our organizations to create new opportunities to engage with Sabres fans across Western New York.” 

"Buffalo is a hockey town, and there's nothing like the energy when the Sabres take the ice at home. We're proud to be part of that excitement and to celebrate with fans in a way that's uniquely Chick-fil-A. Every empty-net goal is a chance for us to say thank you to this community, and we can't wait to serve Sabres fans at our Restaurants this season," said Andrew Privitera, local Owner-Operator of Chick-fil-A Transit & Losson.

We're proud to announce a partnership with Chick-fil-A!

How do I claim my free sandwich? 

  • Download the Chick-fil-A® App. 
  • Open the app and claim the reward between postgame (the reward will be available in the app about 20 minutes after the empty net goal is scored) and 10:30 a.m. the next business day.  
  • Your device must be in the Buffalo area and have location services turned on. 
  • Once the offer is claimed, it can be redeemed via the Chick-fil-A® App within three business days. Redeem with a mobile order, or scan in-person at a participating location.

Which Chick-fil-A® locations are participating? 

  • Chick-fil-A Cheektowaga - 1753 Walden Ave, Cheektowaga, NY 14225 
  • Chick-fil-A Transit and Losson - 4942 Transit Rd, Depew, NY 14043 
  • Chick-fil-A Hamburg - 3464 McKinley Pkwy, Buffalo, NY 14219 
  • Chick-fil-A Niagara Falls Blvd & I-90 - 6610 Niagara Falls Blvd, Niagara Falls, NY 14304

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