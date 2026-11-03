Sabres announce Chick-fil-A® partnership, free sandwich rewards

When the Sabres score an empty-net goal at home this season, YOU can secure free chicken.

The Sabres are proud to announce a partnership with Chick-fil-A® Greater Buffalo area restaurants. Every time the team scores an empty-net goal on home ice, fans will receive a free Chick-fil-A® Chicken Sandwich at participating locations.

Chick-fil-A, Inc. is the third largest quick-service restaurant company in the United States, known for its freshly-prepared food, signature hospitality and unique franchise model. More than 200,000 Team Members are employed by local Owner-Operators in more than 3,000 restaurants across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

“Our partnership with Chick-fil-A® is another example of the growing confidence that leading national brands have in the Buffalo Sabres and the direction of our organization,” said Jake Vernon, Buffalo Sabres chief commercial officer. “We couldn’t be more excited to have them on board, and we look forward to combining the strengths of our organizations to create new opportunities to engage with Sabres fans across Western New York.”

"Buffalo is a hockey town, and there's nothing like the energy when the Sabres take the ice at home. We're proud to be part of that excitement and to celebrate with fans in a way that's uniquely Chick-fil-A. Every empty-net goal is a chance for us to say thank you to this community, and we can't wait to serve Sabres fans at our Restaurants this season," said Andrew Privitera, local Owner-Operator of Chick-fil-A Transit & Losson.