Sabres vs. Blue Jackets | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

The Buffalo Sabres host the Columbus Blue Jackets at KeyBank Center on Friday in what will be a rematch of opening night for both clubs.

The Blue Jackets came away from that first meeting in Columbus with a 6-3 win, led by a three-point performance from newly acquired forward Matthew Knies. The Sabres have steadily improved since then, having won three straight games prior to a setback at home against Ottawa on Wednesday.

Columbus, meanwhile, has climbed back to .500 with a pair of wins over Western Conference contenders. The Blue Jackets beat the Avalanche 7-2 on Tuesday, then pulled out a 2-1 shootout over the Stars on Thursday.

Tonight will be the Sabres’ annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night, presented by Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. Learn more here.