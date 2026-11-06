Sabres vs. Blue Jackets | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

The Sabres host the Blue Jackets on Hockey Fights Cancer Night.

November 6
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres host the Columbus Blue Jackets at KeyBank Center on Friday in what will be a rematch of opening night for both clubs.

The Blue Jackets came away from that first meeting in Columbus with a 6-3 win, led by a three-point performance from newly acquired forward Matthew Knies. The Sabres have steadily improved since then, having won three straight games prior to a setback at home against Ottawa on Wednesday.

Columbus, meanwhile, has climbed back to .500 with a pair of wins over Western Conference contenders. The Blue Jackets beat the Avalanche 7-2 on Tuesday, then pulled out a 2-1 shootout over the Stars on Thursday.

Tonight will be the Sabres’ annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night, presented by Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. Learn more here.

How to watch

TV (Sabres broadcast market): MSG (Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.)

Streaming (Sabres broadcast market): DAZN

Radio: WGR 550 / Buffalo Sabres App

More ways to watch/listen to Sabres games

Lineup notes

The Sabres had Thursday off, so check back following the 10:30 a.m. morning skate for potential lineup updates.

Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said prior to Wednesday’s game that forward Jiri Kulich (concussion) and defenseman Conor Timmins (lower body) were both cleared to return from their respective injuries, though neither player entered the lineup for that night’s loss to the Senators.

Colten Ellis has started three of the last four games in goal with a .909 save percentage.

Numbers to know

  • Zach Benson enters Friday on a five-game point streak, having scored two goals and six assists in that span.
  • Benson’s 12 assists this season lead the Sabres.
  • Tage Thompson is one goal shy of tying Miroslav Satan for eighth place on the Sabres’ all-time list (224).
  • Thompson’s 11 career goals against Columbus are the most by any Sabres player all-time.
  • Peyton Krebs’ goal against Ottawa on Wednesday was his eighth point of the season, his highest total through 15 games of a season in his career.

Scouting the Blue Jackets

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The Blue Jackets have allowed a combined three goals in their last two wins over Colorado and Dallas. They allowed two high-danger scoring chances in those games, according to Stathletes – particularly impressive against high-powered offenses featuring the likes of Nathan MacKinnon, Jason Robertson and Mikko Rantanen.

Zach Werenski, the reigning Norris Trophy winner, scored his first goal of the season in the Dallas win. Kent Johnson made a slick feed on the play for his team-leading 17th point, then scored the winner in the shootout.

Cam Talbot started on Thursday, so look for Jet Greaves to get the nod in goal against the Sabres. Greaves made 23 saves to earn the win in the opening-night matchup between these two teams.

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