‘Got to win those’ | Late mistakes cost Sabres points against Senators

A one-goal, third-period lead went sideways quickly for the Sabres, who lost 2-1 to the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday at KeyBank Center.

Buffalo (7-5-3) got a strong performance in net from Colten Ellis (28 saves), and Peyton Krebs scored his first goal of the season, but the division-rival Senators scored twice in a five-minute span late to deny the Sabres any standings points.

“I can sum it up this way: I thought we got outskated, I thought we got outworked,” coach Lindy Ruff said. “… They won more puck battles. They created more odd-numbered situations. They were smarter than us.”

Won puck battles got the Sabres their only goal late in the second period. Zach Benson outbattled Michael Amadio in the offensive-zone corner, corralled a rebound and set up Tage Thompson for a one-timer high in the zone. Thompson’s shot deflected off Krebs’ shin pad and past Ottawa goalie Samuel Ersson for a Buffalo lead.

Buffalo kept things under control through a chunk of the third until the Senators went to work on the forecheck and forced an icing. Ottawa won the resulting faceoff, and Ellis made a save in tight, but an uncovered Shane Pinto buried the rebound to tie it 1-1 with 8:27 remaining.