‘Got to win those’ | Late mistakes cost Sabres points against Senators

Recapping 2-1 loss in which Buffalo led midway through 3rd period.

20261104 Postgame
By Justin Alpert
Sabres.com

A one-goal, third-period lead went sideways quickly for the Sabres, who lost 2-1 to the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday at KeyBank Center.

Buffalo (7-5-3) got a strong performance in net from Colten Ellis (28 saves), and Peyton Krebs scored his first goal of the season, but the division-rival Senators scored twice in a five-minute span late to deny the Sabres any standings points.

“I can sum it up this way: I thought we got outskated, I thought we got outworked,” coach Lindy Ruff said. “… They won more puck battles. They created more odd-numbered situations. They were smarter than us.”

Won puck battles got the Sabres their only goal late in the second period. Zach Benson outbattled Michael Amadio in the offensive-zone corner, corralled a rebound and set up Tage Thompson for a one-timer high in the zone. Thompson’s shot deflected off Krebs’ shin pad and past Ottawa goalie Samuel Ersson for a Buffalo lead.

Buffalo kept things under control through a chunk of the third until the Senators went to work on the forecheck and forced an icing. Ottawa won the resulting faceoff, and Ellis made a save in tight, but an uncovered Shane Pinto buried the rebound to tie it 1-1 with 8:27 remaining.

FINAL | Senators 2 - Sabres 1

“They just played a simple, hard hockey game. They waited for us to make mistakes, and they capitalized,” Krebs said. “We’ve got to make sure that we’re good on our details and make sure that we don’t give up those chances at the end of the hockey game.”

Then, with about three minutes remaining and the Sabres in Ottawa’s end, a poorly timed pinch at the blue line sprung the Senators on a 3-on-2 rush. Amadio got free up the left wing and scored to make it 2-1. Buffalo responded with a late 6-on-5 push but came up empty.

“With three minutes, we’ve taken a lot of pride in not giving up something like that, when points mean big points, and we give up an odd-numbered rush again,” Ruff said.

Ellis, who’s now 3-2-0 in net this season, didn’t deserve a loss in this one. He was tested early and made a pair of Grade-A saves in the opening minutes – he robbed Amadio with his pad on a similar-looking play to the game winner. Per Stathletes, the rush-heavy Ottawa attack generated 3.27 expected goals in the game.

Colten Ellis makes a highlight reel save

“He gave us a great performance,” said Ruff. “I mean, we gave him a point-blank opportunity nine seconds into the game, then we followed that up with a backdoor, unbelievable save he made.”

The goalie also shined with Buffalo shorthanded late in the second period, surviving a net-front scramble and making a save while down on his back. The Sabres went 2-for-2 on the penalty kill, their fourth game this season not allowing a power-play goal.

Most years, one month into the season is a bit early to worry about the standings. But the 2026-27 Atlantic projects to be the toughest division in hockey, and some good teams will miss the playoffs. Through Wednesday's games, the Atlantic's worst points percentage is Detroit (.531). Every point matters in intra-division games, even on Nov. 4, and the Sabres feel they gave one or two away against Ottawa.

“We’ve got to win those hockey games. Going to the third period, up one goal, those are games you need to make the playoffs and do well in the playoffs,” Krebs said. “So, go back to the drawing board there on that one and make sure we’re ready for next game.”

Postgame sound

indy Ruff - November 4, 2026

Peyton Krebs - November 4, 2026

Colten Ellis - November 4, 2026

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