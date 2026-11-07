At the Horn | Sabres 5 - Blue Jackets 2

Watch the highlights from the win over Columbus.

20261106 ATH
By Jane McNally
Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres matched a season-high in goals scored at home en route to a 5-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets at KeyBank Center on Friday.

Three players had multi-point nights, including Josh Norris’ two-goal performance. Owen Power had three assists, while Jack Quinn had a goal and an assist.

Buffalo was helped by a second-period offensive siege, scoring three goals in just over six minutes, including two goals in 1:07. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen also had a strong performance in net, stopping 24 of 26 to improve his season record to 5-3-3.

Quinn got the scoring started 6:50 into the game, backhanding in the rebound from his own initial shot. The Sabres had an increased presence around the net on Friday night, making things difficult on Columbus goalie Jet Greaves, who made 32 saves in the loss.

The Blue Jackets answered at 16:00 of the first period to make it 1-1, but the Sabres made sure they left the period with a lead when Norris made a strong move to the net and wristed the puck past Greaves for the 2-1 edge.

Rasmus Dahlin started the second period flurry when his slap shot ricocheted off a Columbus skater and beat Greaves high for the 3-1 lead. Norris added his second goal at 9:46, and just over a minute later, Josh Doan made it 5-1 after his linemates combined to earn both assists.

Columbus tacked on a power-play goal late in the third period to cut it to 5-2. Buffalo went 0-for-4 on the man advantage on Friday, while Columbus went 1-for-3. The Sabres controlled both the shots on goal (37-22) and the shot attempts (65-55).

Statistics

20261106 ATH STats

Scoring summary

CBJ 0 – BUF 1 | Period 1, 6:50 – Jack Quinn (9) from Owen Power (10) and Conor Timmins (1)

Jack Quinn scores his 9th of the season

CBJ 1 – BUF 1 | Period 1, 16:00 – Kent Johnson (8) from Sean Monahan (5) and Denton Mateychuk (3)

CBJ 1 – BUF 2 | Period 1, 18:10 – Josh Norris (3) from Owen Power (11)

Josh Norris gives the Sabres a 2-1 lead

CBJ 1 – BUF 3 | Period 2, 4:29 – Rasmus Dahlin (3) from Peyton Krebs (8) and Owen Power (12)

Rasmus Dahlin gives the Sabres a 3-1 lead

CBJ 1 – BUF 4 | Period 2, 9:46 – Josh Norris (4) from Zach Benson (13) and Tage Thompson (9)

Josh Norris scores his 2nd of the game

CBJ 1 – BUF 5 | Period 2, 10:53 – Josh Doan (3) from Noah Östlund (6) and Jack Quinn (7)

Josh Doan makes it 5-1 Sabres

Photo galleries

Up next

The homestand continues against the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday afternoon. Tickets are available here.

Coverage on MSG begins at 3 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 3:30.

News Feed

Sabres vs. Blue Jackets | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

‘Got to win those’ | Late mistakes cost Sabres points against Senators

At the Horn | Senators 2 - Sabres 1

Sabres vs. Senators | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Injuries and transactions | Timmins, Kulich available Wednesday

Sabres eyeing key lineup additions in Timmins, Lyon

Sabres announce Chick-fil-A® partnership, free sandwich rewards

Sabres' Hometown Remix jerseys are now available

5 numbers that define Sabres through October

Thompson named NHL’s 1st Star of the Week

‘What our team needs’ | As power play heats up, so do Sabres with California sweep

At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Kings 2

Sabres at Kings | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Breaking down 4th line's recent impact, with insight from Malenstyn

‘He’s a beast’ | Thompson-Krebs reunion sparks offensive outburst in Anaheim

At the Horn | Sabres 7 - Ducks 6

Sabres at Ducks | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Sabres’ Hometown Remix jerseys to be revealed Monday, Nov. 2 at 10 a.m.