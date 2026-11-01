‘What our team needs’ | As power play heats up, so do Sabres with California sweep

LOS ANGELES – One month into the season, the Sabres finally seem to be hitting their stride.

Buffalo wrapped up a sweep of California – its first three-game winning streak of the season – with Saturday’s 3-2 win over the Kings at Crypto.com Arena. The Sabres (7-4-3) now head home after collecting seven of eight possible points on the road trip.

“Everybody knows how good the Atlantic is this year. I think the biggest thing right now is that we have to be able to string points together, string good games and wins together,” said goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, who made 27 saves for his fourth victory. “I think we kind of [did] it all this trip: There’s been low-scoring games, high-scoring games, and we’ve been able to come out on top.”

Of several encouraging developments from the trip, the power play may top the list. Buffalo scored twice on the man advantage Saturday and is 4-for-6 between the last two games.

After some fortunate bounces created the power-play goals Thursday in Anaheim, the top unit went out and earned its goals against the Kings. It opened the scoring early in Saturday’s first period when Zach Benson, on the right wall, flung a perfect, spin-around, backhand pass across the zone to Jack Quinn. The play started with a close keep-in at the point by Rasmus Dahlin and Noah Östlund.

Quinn made a quick deke between the circles and beat goalie Anton Forsberg cleanly for his eighth goal. That knack for creating shooting lanes has been a major factor in his red-hot start to the season.