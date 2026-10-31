Sabres at Kings | How to watch, lineup nots, and storylines

The Buffalo Sabres will conclude their California swing on Saturday with a 4 p.m. EDT matchup against the Los Angeles Kings.

So far, Buffalo has collected five out of a possible six points through the first three games of its four-game road trip. The latest two points were acquired via a tumultuous 7-6 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday, where Tage Thompson led the way with a natural hat trick and five points (3+2) and the Sabres secured their NHL-leading fourth multi-goal comeback victory.

Both games on this California trip for the Sabres have been nailbiters, albeit in slightly different fashions.

Tuesday night’s 2-0 shutout of the San Jose Sharks had fans on the edge of their seats as the Sabres held on to a narrow one-goal lead for much of the contest, but Thursday’s clash in Anaheim was a rollercoaster. The Ducks led 2-0 2:54 into the game on two power-play tallies and led 3-1 before Buffalo scored six unanswered goals – that is, until the Sabres conceded three late scores to eke out a one-goal victory.

But just a mere 30 or so miles up I-5, the Kings played a game equally as thrilling on Thursday. Hosting the Ottawa Senators, L.A. led 5-1 entering the third period before allowing four goals to send the game to overtime (where the Kings eventually scored to secure two points).

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the California trip finale.