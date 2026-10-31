Sabres at Kings | How to watch, lineup nots, and storylines

The Sabres conclude their 4-game trip in L.A.

October 31
By Jane McNally
Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres will conclude their California swing on Saturday with a 4 p.m. EDT matchup against the Los Angeles Kings. 

So far, Buffalo has collected five out of a possible six points through the first three games of its four-game road trip. The latest two points were acquired via a tumultuous 7-6 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday, where Tage Thompson led the way with a natural hat trick and five points (3+2) and the Sabres secured their NHL-leading fourth multi-goal comeback victory. 

Both games on this California trip for the Sabres have been nailbiters, albeit in slightly different fashions. 

Tuesday night’s 2-0 shutout of the San Jose Sharks had fans on the edge of their seats as the Sabres held on to a narrow one-goal lead for much of the contest, but Thursday’s clash in Anaheim was a rollercoaster. The Ducks led 2-0 2:54 into the game on two power-play tallies and led 3-1 before Buffalo scored six unanswered goals – that is, until the Sabres conceded three late scores to eke out a one-goal victory. 

But just a mere 30 or so miles up I-5, the Kings played a game equally as thrilling on Thursday. Hosting the Ottawa Senators, L.A. led 5-1 entering the third period before allowing four goals to send the game to overtime (where the Kings eventually scored to secure two points). 

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the California trip finale.

How to watch

TV (Sabres broadcast market): MSG (Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.)

Streaming (Sabres broadcast market): DAZN

Radio: WGR 550 / Buffalo Sabres App

More ways to watch/listen to Sabres games

Lineup notes

Coach Lindy Ruff was forced to make some line changes Thursday after Konsta Helenius returned to Buffalo for evaluation of his upper-body injury. 

While unfortunate for the Sabres rookie, the new-look top line featuring Peyton Krebs at center, Thompson on the right and Zach Benson on the left was lethal offensively, combining for 11 points and producing four Sabres goals. 

Buffalo didn’t take line rushes at practice on Friday, but Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen manned the starter’s net, likely signaling his first start after two straight games from Colten Ellis. Noah Östlund was not at practice, but Ruff attributed the absence to “maintenance” and expects him to be available vs. L.A. 

Check back in during pregame warmups at 3:30 p.m. EDT for the Sabres’ projected lineup.

Notable numbers 

  • Thompson’s hat trick against Anaheim was his third natural hat trick with Buffalo. That matches Alexander Mogilny for second-most natural hat tricks in Sabres history, behind only Thomas Vanek’s four. 
  • Thompson also has an obscure yet notable NHL record – his six points (3+3) registered against the Detroit Red Wings on Oct. 31, 2022, are tied with Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Clarke for the most points in an NHL game played on Halloween. 
  • Jack Quinn scored his seventh goal of the season on Thursday, giving him eight points (5+3) in his last six games. He’s on pace for 45 goals. 
  • Zach Benson has now scored a goal in consecutive games. He’s tied for the team lead in assists (nine) with Owen Power and has generated the second-most individual scoring chances at all strengths (44) amongst the Sabres, per Natural Stat Trick. 
  • Buffalo has won 10 of its last 14 against L.A., including a sweep of the season series in 2025-26, where the Sabres claimed two identical 4-1 wins.

Scouting the Kings

20261031 Preview Stats

After an 0-3-2 start, the Kings have improved to a 4-6-2 record, led by Artemi Panarin (8-5–13), whom L.A. acquired from the New York Rangers via trade last season. Panarin has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games. 

Scoring has been streaky for the Kings – they’ve managed only one goal in six of their 12 games, but also have four games of scoring four-plus goals under their belt. Special teams have also been a struggle for L.A. – the Kings’ 17.5 percent power-play percentage ranks 24th in the NHL, while their 64.9 percent penalty kill ranks 31st. 

The Kings’ second-leading point scorer, defenseman Brandt Clarke (3-6–9), left midway through the Ottawa game with an upper-body injury and is listed as day-to-day, though he attended L.A.’s practice Friday. Three of the Kings’ forwards are on IR: Mats Zuccarello, Kevin Fiala and Alex Turcotte. 

Goalie Darcy Kuemper (.878 save percentage) started the Kings’ most recent game. He has all four of L.A.’s wins this season.

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