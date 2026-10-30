Breaking down 4th line's recent impact, with insight from Malenstyn

LOS ANGELES – The first line went off Thursday in Anaheim, but the Sabres’ fourth line has been a force for a few games, now.

Buffalo practiced Friday at Crypto.com Arena to prepare for Saturday’s matchup with the Kings. The matinee will wrap up a road trip in which forwards Beck Malenstyn and Tyson Kozak have made their mark on each game, helping the Sabres to a 2-0-1 record.

Peyton Krebs was on the fourth line before Thursday’s successful promotion, then Sam Carrick stepped in after a four-game injury absence. With Malenstyn and Kozak together at 5-on-5 during the trip, Buffalo has an 8-2 edge in high-danger scoring chances, which doesn’t include Kozak’s goal Thursday (Natural Stat Trick).

“It’s a fun, just simple brand of hockey when all three of us can be on the same page," Malenstyn told Sabres.com. "Just try to get pucks in behind them, play with our speed, work the puck down low, try to finish most of our shifts in the offensive zone, set other lines up."

Here’s a play from each of the three games to illustrate the line’s impact.

Saturday in Washington, 1st period: