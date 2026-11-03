Sabres eyeing key lineup additions in Timmins, Lyon

Patience will continue to be a virtue for the Buffalo Sabres while they’re nursed back to full health – but the past two days seemed to indicate a turned corner as defenseman Conor Timmins and goaltender Alex Lyon have been practicing with the team as full participants.

Both Timmins (lower body) and Lyon (upper body) have been out since the preseason and have yet to make their season debuts. There’s still no exact timetable on when they’ll draw into the lineup, but things are surely looking up – and Buffalo could certainly use them.

“It’s great, really exciting,” said teammate Jack Quinn of Timmins’ and Lyon’s looming returns. “They're gonna be a big help to us, so we're super excited to see them back. Obviously, I've been away from them a bit, so we miss having them around in the room and miss them on the ice as well.”

Lyon's return will give Buffalo more depth between the pipes following a strong road trip that saw Colten Ellis and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen both earn wins.

The addition of Timmins, meanwhile, could be crucial for a Buffalo penalty kill that ranks 28th at 68.6 percent.