At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Kings 2

Tage Thompson had another multi-goal game as the Sabres won their 3rd straight.

20261031 ATH 3
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Tage Thompson netted his second straight multi-goal game, the latter of which broke a third-period tie and propelled the Buffalo Sabres to a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday.

Thompson – who’d scored a natural hat trick as part of a five-point performance in Anaheim on Thursday – buried a one-timer on the power play for what stood as the game-winning goal with 6:20 remaining.

The goal salvaged a win for the Sabres, who’d led 2-0 on goals from Thompson and Jack Quinn before the Kings fought their way back to even the score at 2-2.

Thompson increased his team-leading goal total to 10. He has 223 career goals with the Sabres, moving him ahead of Rene Robert for sole possession of ninth place on the franchise all-time list.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, playing his 200th career game, made 27 saves for the win. The Sabres blocked 30 shots in front of him, tied for the second highest single-game total in the NHL this season.

Buffalo has won three straight games and concludes its four-game road trip having earned seven of eight possible points.

Statistics

20261031 ATH Stats

Scoring summary

BUF 1 – LAK 0 | Period 1, 6:35 (PP) – Jack Quinn (8) from Zach Benson (10) and Rasmus Dahlin (6)

Jack Quinn opens the scoring

BUF 2 – LAK 0 | Period 2, 15:38 – Tage Thompson (9) from Zach Benson (11) and Mattias Samuelsson (7)

Tage Thompson scores his 9th of the season

BUF 2 – LAK 1 | Period 2, 17:25 (PP) – Corey Perry (1) from Trevor Moore (3) and Brandt Clarke (8)

BUF 2 – LAK 2 | Period 3, 1:28 – Andre Lee (1) from Scott Laughton (3) and Joel Armia (3)

BUF 3 – LAK 2 | Period 3, 13:40 (PP) – Tage Thompson (10) from Jack Quinn (9) and Rasmus Dahlin (7)

Tage Thompson gives the Sabres a 3-2 lead

Full highlights

FINAL | Sabres 3 - Kings 2

Up next

The Sabres return home to host the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday. It will be the debut of the team's new Hometown Remix jerseys, **which will be unveiled Monday at 10 a.m.**

Tickets are available here.

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