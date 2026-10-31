At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Kings 2

Tage Thompson netted his second straight multi-goal game, the latter of which broke a third-period tie and propelled the Buffalo Sabres to a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday.

Thompson – who’d scored a natural hat trick as part of a five-point performance in Anaheim on Thursday – buried a one-timer on the power play for what stood as the game-winning goal with 6:20 remaining.

The goal salvaged a win for the Sabres, who’d led 2-0 on goals from Thompson and Jack Quinn before the Kings fought their way back to even the score at 2-2.

Thompson increased his team-leading goal total to 10. He has 223 career goals with the Sabres, moving him ahead of Rene Robert for sole possession of ninth place on the franchise all-time list.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, playing his 200th career game, made 27 saves for the win. The Sabres blocked 30 shots in front of him, tied for the second highest single-game total in the NHL this season.

Buffalo has won three straight games and concludes its four-game road trip having earned seven of eight possible points.