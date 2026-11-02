5 numbers that define Sabres through October

68.6%
On the penalty kill
Last season’s Sabres had the NHL’s fourth-ranked penalty kill at 81.9 percent; this season’s rank fourth worst. They’ve allowed multiple power-play goals in four games and zero PPGs in just three games.
Ruff has been sorting through his PK personnel after the offseason departures of Tuch, Jordan Greenway and Bowen Byram. Here are the shorthanded ice time leaders from the last four games:
F: Beck Malenstyn (12:02), Ryan McLeod (11:50), Benson (8:58), Josh Norris (7:11)
D: Power (16:54), Samuelsson (14:41), Zellweger (7:23), Louis Crevier (4:25)
“We’re going to continue to work on it,” said Ruff, who admitted on opening night that incorporating new guys into the PK might involve some growing pains. “It’s something that we’re going over every morning and seeing a little bit of traction.”
The group should get a nice boost from defenseman Conor Timmins, who’s missed the season to this point with a lower-body injury but returned to practice Monday. Last season, Timmins led the Sabres in shorthanded ice time per game (3:02) and ranked among the NHL leaders in shorthanded shot blocks (24), despite playing just 39 games.