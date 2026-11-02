5 numbers that define Sabres through October

4

Multi-goal comeback wins

No other team has more than two, and for the first few weeks of the season, the Sabres leaned heavily on their comeback ability. Three of their first four wins – and eight of their first 10 points – came from two-goal deficits. And they’ve collected nine of their 17 points after trailing in the third period.

“I think we believe in this room and the guys that are in here, so when we find ourselves in situations like that, it’s not time for us to fold the tent,” Tage Thompson said Oct. 17 in Montreal.

Buffalo has been one of the NHL’s best teams in the third period (+8 goal differential) but one of the worst in the second period (-8). It was encouraging that the Sabres finally started to play from ahead during this recent road trip, holding multi-goal leads in all four games and going 3-0-1.