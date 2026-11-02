Thompson named NHL’s 1st Star of the Week

Sabres forward Tage Thompson was named the NHL’s First Star of the Week for the week ending Sunday, Nov. 1, the league announced Monday.

The alternate captain collected eight points (5+3) in three games, leading Buffalo to a 3-0-0 record in California. Five goals and eight points were both tied for the NHL lead during the week.

Thompson is now tied for sixth in the league with 10 total goals, putting him on a pace for 60 this season.

The 6-foot-6 forward scored his 10th career hat trick Thursday in Anaheim. Only Auston Matthews has more (11) since the 2021-22 season, and only Rick Martin (21) and Gilbert Perreault (18) have more in Sabres history. And then Saturday in Los Angeles, Thompson scored another two goals in a 3-2 Sabres win, including the late game winner on the power play.