Thompson named NHL’s 1st Star of the Week

Sabres forward tied for NHL lead in goals (5) and points (8) during the week.

SSC-5923_Tage Thompson NHL First Star of the week_Web
By Justin Alpert
Sabres.com

Sabres forward Tage Thompson was named the NHL’s First Star of the Week for the week ending Sunday, Nov. 1, the league announced Monday.

The alternate captain collected eight points (5+3) in three games, leading Buffalo to a 3-0-0 record in California. Five goals and eight points were both tied for the NHL lead during the week.

Thompson is now tied for sixth in the league with 10 total goals, putting him on a pace for 60 this season.

The 6-foot-6 forward scored his 10th career hat trick Thursday in Anaheim. Only Auston Matthews has more (11) since the 2021-22 season, and only Rick Martin (21) and Gilbert Perreault (18) have more in Sabres history. And then Saturday in Los Angeles, Thompson scored another two goals in a 3-2 Sabres win, including the late game winner on the power play.

Tage's 8 points as NHL's 1st Star of the Week

“All goal scorers, a lot of times they can run a little hot, or they can get a cold stretch,” coach Lindy Ruff said postgame Saturday. “But usually when they come out of it, they’re scoring like seven or eight goals in four or five games.”

Thompson totaled 18 shots on goal during the week and ranks second leaguewide with 63 shots this season.

“Felt like I’ve been pretty good all year just generating and getting looks,” Thompson said. “Some nights they don’t go in for you, and some nights they do, so just trying to stay even keeled, not waver mentally and just stick with the process. Keep finding looks, and they’ll go in.”

This is Thompson’s sixth Star of the Week honor in his career. Previously:

  • 3rd Star of the Week – March 7, 2026
  • 1st Star of the Week – Jan. 17, 2026
  • 2nd Star of the Week – Feb. 1, 2025
  • 2nd Star of the Week – Dec. 17, 2022
  • 2nd Star of the Week – Dec. 10, 2022

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