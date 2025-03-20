Sabres at Utah Hockey Club | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

The Buffalo Sabres make their inaugural trip to Salt Lake City for a Thursday night matchup against the Utah Hockey Club at Delta Center.

Regulation has settled nothing in Buffalo’s last two games, but the Sabres emerged with a shootout victory Saturday versus Vegas and an overtime win Monday in Boston.

Monday’s result snapped an eight-game winless streak away from KeyBank Center, and as the Sabres continue their four-game trip, they look to continue improving their defensive play and overall performance on the road.

“We’ve got to clean up our road play, and that will give us a good shot of making the playoffs every year,” said forward Peyton Krebs, who opened the scoring in Boston with his sixth goal of the season. “The teams that have the best road record seem to make the playoffs. So, (we’ve) just got to continue to build off this, play the right way and good things will happen.”

Utah, despite continuing a tough March with a 7-1 loss Tuesday at Edmonton, still sits just four points behind Vancouver for the second Western Conference wild card spot and is 5-1-1 in its last seven home games.

Here's what you need to know ahead of puck drop at 9 p.m.