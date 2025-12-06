Sabres demand more from themselves after loss to Jets

WINNIPEG, Manitoba – Friday’s game at Canada Life Centre was a story of quantity versus quality, in terms of offensive chances. The Buffalo Sabres got the former but surrendered the latter, outshooting the Winnipeg Jets 35-23 in a 4-1 loss.

Buffalo has scored three total goals, including just one at even strength, in an 0-2-0 start to its crucial six-game road trip.

“When you’re not feeling it on offense, you’ve got to work harder,” said Jason Zucker, who scored the Sabres’ only goal. “You’ve got to get around the net. You’ve got to get pucks there. You’ve got to be willing to go to the dirty areas and be willing to just fight for one to go off your ass, go off something, get in the net. And I don’t think we have enough of that.”