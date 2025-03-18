With Sabres’ physicality on the rise, Zach Benson fits right in

When there’s action after the whistle, the Buffalo Sabres’ Zach Benson usually finds himself in the middle of it. When there’s a scrum in the opposing crease, even if the 5-foot-10 forward gets lost in a swarm of larger defenders, Benson’s often the culprit.

“He’s a little bit of a rat on the ice,” Tage Thompson said.

That playstyle has consequences; Benson takes a beating every now and then, and he ranks second on the team with 54 penalty minutes. In his second NHL season, though, the 19-year-old has emerged as a high-energy forechecker, a physical sparkplug and one of Buffalo’s more versatile lineup pieces.

“It’s part of my game – I get to the hard areas,” Benson said of his knack for post-whistle commotion. “I make it hard on opposing players. I try and get to the areas that they don’t want to defend.

“Also, if I take a punch in the face, I want to punch someone else in the face.”

It should come as no surprise, then, that Benson has appreciated the uptick in nastiness during Buffalo’s recent games.

After a hit to the head knocked defenseman Jacob Bryson out of Wednesday’s loss in Detroit, the Sabres accumulated a fighting major, six game misconducts and 83 total penalty minutes, their most in a game in more than two decades. Twelve of those 83 belonged to Benson.

In the following game, Saturday’s 4-3 shootout win over Vegas, Jiri Kulich was concussed by a hit from Brett Howden and Peyton Krebs immediately raced over to fight the Golden Knights forward. Ditto for Monday in Boston, when Jordan Greenway dropped the gloves after Nikita Zadorov’s late, open-ice hit on Thompson.