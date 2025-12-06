At the Horn | Jets 4 - Sabres 1

Jason Zucker scored the lone goal for the Buffalo Sabres in a 4-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on Friday.

The Sabres fell to 2-8-2 on the road this season and 0-2-0 to begin their season-long, six-game road trip, which opened with a 5-2 loss in Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Buffalo started strong with six of the game’s first seven shots, but Winnipeg opened the scoring when Kyle Connor was left free in front of the net 4:24 into the contest.

The Sabres tied the game on a power-play goal from Zucker – who extended his goal-scoring streak to three games – but the Jets scored twice in the second period, a breakaway goal for Tanner Pearson and a late goal on the rush from Cole Koepke.

The Jets held the Sabres to six shots in a low-event third period. Gabriel Vilardi sealed the game with an empty-net goal during the final minute.

The Sabres outshot the Jets 34-23. Eric Comrie finished the night with 33 saves, including seven high-danger stops (according to Natural Stat Trick).

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 19 saves for the Sabres. His night included a penalty shot save on Adam Lowry midway through the second period.

The road trip – which spans 12 days and four time zones – continues in Western Canada with back-to-back games in Calgary and Edmonton on Monday and Tuesday.