At the Horn | Jets 4 - Sabres 1

The Sabres fall to 0-2 to begin their road trip.

20251205 ATH
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Jason Zucker scored the lone goal for the Buffalo Sabres in a 4-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on Friday.

The Sabres fell to 2-8-2 on the road this season and 0-2-0 to begin their season-long, six-game road trip, which opened with a 5-2 loss in Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Buffalo started strong with six of the game’s first seven shots, but Winnipeg opened the scoring when Kyle Connor was left free in front of the net 4:24 into the contest.

The Sabres tied the game on a power-play goal from Zucker – who extended his goal-scoring streak to three games – but the Jets scored twice in the second period, a breakaway goal for Tanner Pearson and a late goal on the rush from Cole Koepke.

The Jets held the Sabres to six shots in a low-event third period. Gabriel Vilardi sealed the game with an empty-net goal during the final minute.

The Sabres outshot the Jets 34-23. Eric Comrie finished the night with 33 saves, including seven high-danger stops (according to Natural Stat Trick).

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 19 saves for the Sabres. His night included a penalty shot save on Adam Lowry midway through the second period.

The road trip – which spans 12 days and four time zones – continues in Western Canada with back-to-back games in Calgary and Edmonton on Monday and Tuesday.

Statistics

20251205 ATH Stats

Scoring summary

BUF 0, WPG1 | Period 1, 4:24 – Kyle Connor (15) from Gabriel Vilardi (12) and Dylan Samberg (4)

BUF 1, WPG 1 | Period 1, 14:44 (PP) – Jason Zucker (9) from Josh Norris (3) and Rasmus Dahlin (17)

Jason Zucker scores on the power play

BUF 1, WPG 2 | Period 2, 2:22 – Tanner Pearson (4) from Cole Koepke (3)

BUF 1, WPG 3 | Period 2, 18:42 – Cole Koepke (1) from Morgan Barron (4) and Dylan DeMelo (11)

BUF 1, WPG 4 | Period 3, 19:26 – Gabriel Vilardi (12) from Kyle Connor (19) and Mark Scheifele (21)

Full highlights

FINAL | Jets 4 - Sabres 1

Up next

The Western Canada portion of the road trip begins Monday in Calgary. Coverage on MSG begins at 8:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 9.

News Feed

McKee, former Sabres defenseman, mentoring goalie prospect Leenders

Sabres at Jets | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Failed challenge, special teams cost Sabres in loss to Flyers

At the Horn | Flyers 5 - Sabres 2

Sabres at Flyers | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Injuries and transactions | Kozak (undisclosed) out Wednesday

'You're going to be taking a beating' | Doan's net-front tenacity has led to career-best start

'Man, he can fly' | Norris makes immediate impact with 3 points in return

At the Horn | Sabres 5 - Jets 1

Sabres in the community | November 2025

Sabres vs. Jets | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Ostlund’s ‘sick moves’ secure Sabres’ shootout win in Minnesota

At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Wild 2 (SO)

Sabres at Wild | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Sabres show fight early but can't solve Allen in shutout loss to Devils

At the Horn | Devils 5 - Sabres 0

Sabres vs. Devils | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Sabres drop another tight road game in Pittsburgh