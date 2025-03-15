‘This is a good step’ | Full-team effort leads Sabres to comeback win over Vegas

Kept alive by Rasmus Dahlin’s game-tying goal with 14 seconds left in regulation, the Buffalo Sabres earned a 4-3 shootout victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday at KeyBank Center.

The Sabres, who trailed 2-0 in the back half of the second period, outplayed Vegas for much of the afternoon and, undeterred by some untimely goals against, battled back for a thrilling victory.

Prior to his last-minute heroics, Dahlin thought he’d cost Buffalo the game with an ill-advised clearing attempt to center ice. Jack Eichel picked off the pass, entered the offensive zone and, with 2:33 remaining, poked in a rebound to give Vegas a 3-2 lead. The shift dropped Dahlin to minus-three on the afternoon.

“All the chances they had was from my [mess]-ups,” Buffalo’s captain said; he atoned for those errors a few minutes later, though.