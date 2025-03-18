Sabres rewarded for strong defensive effort with OT win over Bruins

The victory snapped an eight-game road winless streak for the Sabres. With 10 of their final 17 games on the road, they opened their current four-game trip intent on replicating the identity that led to recent home wins over Vegas and Edmonton.

The recipe on Monday included strong special teams (2-for-4 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill) and physical pushback from Jordan Greenway, who fought 6-foot-6 defenseman Nikita Zadorov during the first period in response to an open-ice hit on Tage Thompson.

Buffalo was sound defensively save for a brief stretch during the back half of the first period, when Pavel Zacha and Morgan Geekie scored both Boston goals in a span of 2:13. Boston had just two high-danger chances during the final 40 minutes of regulation, including a David Pastrnak breakaway that was stopped by Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen.

“I think we did a good job a lot of areas, really,” Power said. “We played in the O-zone quite a bit, we did good job with our gaps and killing plays in the D-zone. I think anytime you do all those three things, you’re gonna limit them and I think we did a good job of that tonight.”

Krebs opened the scoring just 4:19 into the game on Buffalo’s first power play of the night. Power initiated the play with a pass to Jack Quinn in the right circle, who made a quick pass to find Krebs all alone in the slot.

A series of penalties against Sam Lafferty for removing an opponent’s helmet in a net-front scrum and Connor Clifton for boarding resulted in 50 seconds of 5-on-3 play for the Bruins shortly after Krebs’ goal. The Sabres killed the penalties thanks in part to blocked shots by Mattias Samuelsson and Jacob Bryson.

Ruff felt the momentum gained from those power plays, however, set the stage for Boston’s two quick goals from Zacha and Geekie. Zacha’s goal came at the end of a long forechecking shift in the Buffalo end. Geekie scored by sneaking behind the Buffalo defense for a stretch pass.

“We had a heck of a kill,” Ruff said. “We had some guys that blocked some shots. It took a little while to recover. It gave them some energy in their own building. But I thought from the second period on again, [we] got right back on track.”