Sabres vs. Lightning | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Could a rematch of last month’s thriller be a get-right game for Buffalo?

April 6
By Justin Alpert
Sabres.com

Though officially heading to the playoffs, the Buffalo Sabres find themselves in a 2-3-2 slump that’s been defined by slow starts and subpar defensive play. On Saturday, what Tage Thompson called a “putrid” defensive zone led to a quick 3-0 deficit and a 6-2 loss in Washington.

The Sabres hope – expect, actually – to get back on track when they face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday at 7 p.m. at KeyBank Center, a rematch of last month’s back-and-forth, fight-filled, 8-7 win.

That March 8 win advanced Buffalo into first place in the Atlantic Division. Four weeks later, the Sabres sit two points behind the Lightning with one fewer game remaining, so a loss Monday might put a division title out of reach.

“I don’t think anyone in here is happy with our effort and the performance we had on this trip,” Thompson said Saturday. “Back at home against a team that we’ve been battling with most of the season for that top spot, so it’s a great opportunity for us to respond and set the tone that we want.”

“A game where there was a lot of intensity last time,” added coach Lindy Ruff, “and maybe it’s exactly what we need right now.”

With 102 total penalty minutes in the last matchup, more nastiness can be expected this time around. That said, Buffalo scored four power-play goals, including Josh Doan’s late game winner, so the Lightning might opt for more discipline in the season series finale.

However it goes, the Sabres know a performance like Saturday’s won’t fly against Tampa Bay.

“Hopefully, getting back to KeyBank Center gives us a little bit of a jolt that we need,” said Alex Tuch. “We’re gonna come out with a lot of passion, a lot of energy, and we’re gonna try to take it to them.”

Here are all the details before puck drop.

How to watch

TV (Sabres broadcast market): MSG (Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.)

TV (out of market): NHL Network

Streaming: Gotham Sports App

Radio: WGR 550 / Buffalo Sabres App

More ways to watch/listen to Sabres games

Lineup notes

The Sabres didn’t practice Sunday, so check back after the 10:30 a.m. morning skate and 6:30 p.m. warmups for potential lineup news.

It figures to be Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen in net. He started the three previous games before Saturday and went 2-1-0 with a .917 save percentage. Luukkonen has also won both appearances versus the Lightning this season.

Refocusing on regular season

Playoffs have been a near-certainty for weeks, and the Sabres finally clinched Saturday afternoon, but the loss in Washington quickly brought them back down to earth.

Just five games remain to get back into form and earn home-ice advantage in the first round; they’d certainly rather play Game 1 in Buffalo than in Montreal’s raucous Bell Centre.

“The new goal is to make sure we find our game right before the playoffs. Get back to just taking it one game at a time and not looking too far ahead,” Thompson said. “A lot of the noise right now with us making playoffs and clinching is maybe, I don’t want to say getting into our heads a little bit, but (we) definitely aren’t as intense as we need to be right now.”

Only two of the final five games are against non-playoff contenders: at the Rangers on Wednesday, at the Blackhawks next Monday.

Scouting the Lightning

Game Preview - Black and Red

The Sabres are 2-0-1 versus Tampa Bay this season; they lost on a last-second overtime goal before the Olympic break and won a 6-2 blowout after it.

Winger Nikita Kucherov has seven points (3+4) in three games against Buffalo and ranks second in the league with 125 points (42+83) this season. Since Jan. 1, he’s got 74 points in 35 games.

“They’ve got one of the best players in the world on their team,” Tuch said, “and if we give him time and space, and we give him opportunities, he’s gonna make us look silly out there. So, we have to work on that side of the game, first and foremost, and the rest will follow.”

Backup goalie Jonas Johansson played the 8-7 game, so expect Andrei Vasilevskiy to get the net this time around.

The Lightning are without captain Victor Hedman, who’s on long-term injured reserve for personal reasons. And 35-goal scorer Brandon Hagel, the main agitator in the previous matchups, has missed Tampa Bay's last two games with an injury.

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