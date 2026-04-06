Sabres vs. Lightning | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Though officially heading to the playoffs, the Buffalo Sabres find themselves in a 2-3-2 slump that’s been defined by slow starts and subpar defensive play. On Saturday, what Tage Thompson called a “putrid” defensive zone led to a quick 3-0 deficit and a 6-2 loss in Washington.

The Sabres hope – expect, actually – to get back on track when they face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday at 7 p.m. at KeyBank Center, a rematch of last month’s back-and-forth, fight-filled, 8-7 win.

That March 8 win advanced Buffalo into first place in the Atlantic Division. Four weeks later, the Sabres sit two points behind the Lightning with one fewer game remaining, so a loss Monday might put a division title out of reach.

“I don’t think anyone in here is happy with our effort and the performance we had on this trip,” Thompson said Saturday. “Back at home against a team that we’ve been battling with most of the season for that top spot, so it’s a great opportunity for us to respond and set the tone that we want.”

“A game where there was a lot of intensity last time,” added coach Lindy Ruff, “and maybe it’s exactly what we need right now.”

With 102 total penalty minutes in the last matchup, more nastiness can be expected this time around. That said, Buffalo scored four power-play goals, including Josh Doan’s late game winner, so the Lightning might opt for more discipline in the season series finale.

However it goes, the Sabres know a performance like Saturday’s won’t fly against Tampa Bay.

“Hopefully, getting back to KeyBank Center gives us a little bit of a jolt that we need,” said Alex Tuch. “We’re gonna come out with a lot of passion, a lot of energy, and we’re gonna try to take it to them.”

Here are all the details before puck drop.