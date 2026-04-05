Sabres clinch spot in Stanley Cup Playoffs

Buffalo returns to the playoffs for the 1st time since 2011.

SSC-4511_Playoffs Clinched Social Graphic VB
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

The drought is over.

The Buffalo Sabres officially clinched a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Saturday as a result of the Detroit Red Wings’ loss to the New York Rangers. It is the Sabres’ first playoff appearance since 2011.

Sabres Season Ticket Members will receive priority access to purchase playoff tickets for Round 1 home games. Following Season Ticket Member priority access, a limited number of tickets are expected to be made available to the General Public. Information on the timing of public on-sale will be announced in the coming days.

Fans can guarantee access to playoff tickets by purchasing a 2026-27 full-season membership. Visit Sabres.com/Memberships to secure your seats today.

This thing of ours is forever, Buffalo.

Playoff merchandise will be on sale at The Sabres Store inside KeyBank Center beginning on Monday morning. The store will be open at 10 a.m. through the end of Monday’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Find full Sabres Store hours here.

The Sabres will play three of their remaining five regular-season games at home: April 6 vs. Tampa Bay, April 9 vs. Columbus, and April 15 vs. Dallas. Buffalo can clinch home-ice advantage for the first round of the playoffs by finishing as a top-two seed in the Atlantic Division.

The Stanley Cup Playoffs are slated to begin on April 18.

The Buffalo Sabres are going to the Stanley Cup Playoffs!

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