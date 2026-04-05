Sabres clinch spot in Stanley Cup Playoffs

The drought is over.

The Buffalo Sabres officially clinched a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Saturday as a result of the Detroit Red Wings’ loss to the New York Rangers. It is the Sabres’ first playoff appearance since 2011.

Sabres Season Ticket Members will receive priority access to purchase playoff tickets for Round 1 home games. Following Season Ticket Member priority access, a limited number of tickets are expected to be made available to the General Public. Information on the timing of public on-sale will be announced in the coming days.

Fans can guarantee access to playoff tickets by purchasing a 2026-27 full-season membership. Visit Sabres.com/Memberships to secure your seats today.