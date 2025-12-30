At the Horn | Sabres 4 - Blues 2

The Buffalo Sabres extended their winning streak to nine games with a 4-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Monday at Enterprise Center.

Zach Benson scored the game winner early in the third period. He’s got four goals this season, all during the winning streak, and three of them have been game winners. Jack Quinn and Ryan McLeod assisted on that goal to cap off a terrific night for their line.

Noah Ostlund and Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo, and Peyton Krebs sealed it with a late empty netter.

The nine-game streak is one short of the franchise record; the Sabres have won 10 straight on three separate occasions, most recently in November 2018. They’ve also won six straight road games, their longest road streak since the start of the 2006-07 season (10 games).

Alex Lyon started in net for Buffalo and stopped 16 of 18 shots. He allowed two goals in the first eight minutes but was a perfect 12-for-12 after that to earn his seventh consecutive win.

The Panthers also won Monday, so Buffalo (44 points) remains tied with Florida for the second wild-card spot.