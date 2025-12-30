At the Horn | Sabres 4 - Blues 2

Watch the highlights from Buffalo's 9th straight win.

AT THE HORN
By Justin Alpert
Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres extended their winning streak to nine games with a 4-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Monday at Enterprise Center.

Zach Benson scored the game winner early in the third period. He’s got four goals this season, all during the winning streak, and three of them have been game winners. Jack Quinn and Ryan McLeod assisted on that goal to cap off a terrific night for their line.

Noah Ostlund and Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo, and Peyton Krebs sealed it with a late empty netter.

The nine-game streak is one short of the franchise record; the Sabres have won 10 straight on three separate occasions, most recently in November 2018. They’ve also won six straight road games, their longest road streak since the start of the 2006-07 season (10 games).

Alex Lyon started in net for Buffalo and stopped 16 of 18 shots. He allowed two goals in the first eight minutes but was a perfect 12-for-12 after that to earn his seventh consecutive win.

The Panthers also won Monday, so Buffalo (44 points) remains tied with Florida for the second wild-card spot.

Statistics

At the Horn - Blue and Gold

Scoring summary

BUF 1, STL 0 | Period 1, 2:19 – Noah Ostlund (7) from Josh Norris (7)

Noah Ostlund opens the scoring

BUF 1, STL 1 | Period 1, 5:08 – Brayden Schenn (8) from Otto Stenberg (4) and Jordan Kyrou (9)

BUF 1, STL 2 | Period 1, 8:09 – Jimmy Snuggerud (6) from Robby Fabbri (3) and Colton Parayko (11)

BUF 2, STL 2 | Period 2, 15:17 – Alex Tuch (12) from Mattias Samuelsson (13)

Alex Tuch ties the game at 2-2

BUF 3, STL 2 | Period 3, 1:46 – Zach Benson (4) from Jack Quinn (15) and Ryan McLeod (15)

Zach Benson gives the Sabres a 3-2 lead

BUF 4, STL 2 | Period 3, 18:44 (EN) – Peyton Krebs (3) from Beck Malenstyn (3)

Peyton Krebs hits the empty net

Full highlights

FINAL | Sabres 4 - Blues 2

Up next

The three-game road trip continues Wednesday at 8 p.m. EST against the Dallas Stars. MSG's pregame coverage begins at 7:30.

News Feed

Sabres at World Juniors | How to watch, schedule and results

Sabres at Blues | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Practice Report | Zucker to join Sabres for 3-game road trip

Points, hits, matchup defense; Samuelsson does it all as Sabres’ streak reaches 8

At the Horn | Sabres 4 - Bruins 1

Choose your favorite goal from 2005-06 for a chance to win a signed jersey

Sabres vs. Bruins | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Injuries and transactions | Dahlin to play in St. Louis; Zucker remains out

Byram’s ‘unbelievable performance’ lifts Sabres to 7th straight win

At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Senators 2 (OT)

Kekäläinen discusses Sabres’ new hires and plans for front office

Sabres at Senators | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

How Sabres ‘dug in’ to beat Devils, extend winning streak

At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Devils 1

Sabres hire Bergevin as associate GM, Flynn as assistant GM

Sabres at Devils | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Dahlin's highlight-reel goal, Lyon's timely saves extend Sabres' winning streak to 5 games

At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Islanders 2 (SO)