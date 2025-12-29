Sabres at Blues | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

ST. LOUIS – The Buffalo Sabres begin a three-game road trip Monday at 8 p.m. EST against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center.

Not long ago, such a trip – they’ll then continue to Dallas and Columbus – might’ve been pretty daunting for the 2025-26 Buffalo Sabres, who started the season 2-9-2 away from home.

But since surviving Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers on Dec. 9, Buffalo hasn’t lost anywhere, with an eight-game winning streak including five hard-fought road victories.

As the numbers below detail, improved finishing and dominant goaltending have been the keys for these recent road Sabres.