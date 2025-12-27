Sabres vs. Bruins | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

On Dec. 27, 2024, the Buffalo Sabres returned from Christmas in a dire situation. They’d just snapped a 13-game winless streak and found themselves 10 points out of a playoff spot.

This December has been a different story, as an 8-3-0 month has Buffalo only two points behind the second wild-card position.

The Sabres are riding a seven-game winning streak, their longest since November 2018, into a matchup with the Boston Bruins on Saturday at 7 p.m. at KeyBank Center.

“We have everyone contributing, we have everyone playing real good defense, we’re not giving up too much, and it’s winning hockey,” Alex Tuch said after Tuesday’s overtime win in Ottawa. “This is what we’ve been building towards, and this is the type of hockey we’re going to have to continue to play if we want to make a push.

“You see maturity. You see each individual sacrificing and just doing the right thing. I’m proud of this group. It’s been awesome to see.”