Sabres unveil Pride Night crest, designed by Adam Weekley

Adam Weekley was born and raised in Parkersburg, West Virginia and spent years in New York City before moving to Western New York to attend graduate school at the University at Buffalo in 2001.

He never imagined he’d still be in Buffalo more than two decades later.

“Buffalo has a way of really getting its hooks in you,” Weekley said. “I think the art community here is really incredibly supportive and accessible. I think those two words kind of define Buffalo.”

It was with those two characteristics in mind – supportive and accessible – that Weekley went about crafting his take on the Buffalo Sabres logo for the second of three “Community Artist Series” designs in partnership with the Buffalo AKG Art Museum.

Weekley’s design, pictured below, will be printed onto a set of practice jerseys which will be on display in the KeyBank Center concourse and put up for auction during the Sabres’ Pride Night game against Vancouver on Tuesday, Jan. 6. The auction runs from 7 p.m. that night until Jan. 11 at 9 p.m.

Proceeds will benefit local LGBTQIA+ organizations.