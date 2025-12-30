Sabres unveil Pride Night crest, designed by Adam Weekley

The logo is the second of three collaborations with the Buffalo AKG Art Museum as part of the “Community Artist Series."

By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Adam Weekley was born and raised in Parkersburg, West Virginia and spent years in New York City before moving to Western New York to attend graduate school at the University at Buffalo in 2001.

He never imagined he’d still be in Buffalo more than two decades later.

“Buffalo has a way of really getting its hooks in you,” Weekley said. “I think the art community here is really incredibly supportive and accessible. I think those two words kind of define Buffalo.”

It was with those two characteristics in mind – supportive and accessible – that Weekley went about crafting his take on the Buffalo Sabres logo for the second of three “Community Artist Series” designs in partnership with the Buffalo AKG Art Museum.

Weekley’s design, pictured below, will be printed onto a set of practice jerseys which will be on display in the KeyBank Center concourse and put up for auction during the Sabres’ Pride Night game against Vancouver on Tuesday, Jan. 6. The auction runs from 7 p.m. that night until Jan. 11 at 9 p.m.

Proceeds will benefit local LGBTQIA+ organizations.

Additional merchandise featuring the logo will be available for purchase at the Sabres Store on Pride Night.

Weekley’s design features a buffalo charging forward through the crossed sabres, each of which is draped with a flag: the Progress Pride Flag on the left, and a rainbow flag on the right. A disco ball serves as the backdrop, an element he included to bring levity to the design (while also serving as a nod to one of Buffalo’s most popular events, The World’s Largest Disco).

“I wanted the design to appeal to everyone, but maybe feel a particularly meaningful to the people in the community who it was designed for,” he said.

PHOTOS | Community Artist Series - Adam Weekley

