Inside the numbers from the Sabres' 9-game winning streak

DALLAS – Lindy Ruff laid out the identity he hoped his Buffalo Sabres would adopt at the outset of training camp: strong defensively, and willing to do whatever it takes to win.

“First and foremost, you want something for the fans to wrap their arms around,” Ruff said in October. “For me, that's important.”

That identity has come to life during the Sabres’ nine-game winning streak. They have been one of the NHL’s premier defensive teams since the streak began in Edmonton on Dec. 9, backed by strong goaltending from Alex Lyon and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen.

Here's a look at some of the standout numbers behind Buffalo's streak.