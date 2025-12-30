Inside the numbers from the Sabres' 9-game winning streak

10
Different players with multiple goals
You’ve still got to score goals to win. With a mostly healthy roster, the Sabres have been able to leave their four forward lines relatively untouched since the early part of the streak:
Krebs – Thompson – Doan
Benson – McLeod – Quinn
Ostlund – Norris – Tuch
Greenway – Dunne – Malenstyn
All four lines have been trusted in a variety of situations, and all four have stepped up in different games throughout the streak. The fact that six different players have scored game-winning goals – three from Zach Benson, plus one each from Tuch, Thompson, Byram, Josh Norris and Peyton Krebs – paints a picture of that depth.
The Sabres have been able to count on a new offensive hero emerging nightly – including contributions from the defense corps. In St. Louis, it was the McLeod and Norris lines providing dominant offensive shifts. In the previous game against Boston, Samuelsson factored in on three straight goals. Byram had three points in the game before that.
All told, the Sabres have 10 different players with multiple goals since the streak began – tied with Ottawa and Vegas for most in the NHL
“I just think it’s been more of a team thing where all four lines have been producing and on different nights, we’ve had different lines step up and win us hockey games,” Ruff said.