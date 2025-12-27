Choose your favorite goal from 2005-06 for a chance to win a signed jersey

A bracket-style fan vote to determine the best clutch goal from 2005-06 is active now through Jan. 13.

20251227 Briere
By Buffalo Sabres
Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres had a knack for scoring clutch goals in 2005-06.

That season saw the Sabres win 11 games in which they trailed during the third period, a franchise record and tied for 14th most in NHL history. Their five overtime wins in the 2006 playoffs are tied for 11th most in league history.

But which clutch goal was the best? That’s for you to decide.

Ahead of the 2005-06 Reunion Game on Jan. 15, we’re holding a bracket-style vote to let fans choose their favorite clutch goal from that magical season.

One lucky entrant will win a jersey signed by members of the 2005-06 team.

The bracket runs through Jan. 13. Click here to cast your vote today!

