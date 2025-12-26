Sabres at World Juniors | How to watch, schedule and results

The Buffalo Sabres have three prospects competing for Team USA at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held in St. Paul, Minnesota from Dec. 26 to Jan. 5.

Forward Brodie Ziemer (3rd round, 2024) and defenseman Adam Kleber (2nd round, 2024) are looking to defend their gold medal as they suit up for Team USA for the second straight year. They're joined by defenseman Luke Osburn (4th round, 2024), making his first appearance in the tournament.

Ziemer has been named captain for the United States. Read his thoughts going into the tournament here.

Defenseman Radim Mrtka, selected by the Sabres with the ninth-overall pick in this past summer’s NHL Draft, may also play for Czechia, but has been left off its roster to start the tournament due to an injury. The team is awaiting more information on his status before finalizing its roster.

Find the full World Juniors schedule below and check back daily for results and highlights from participating Sabres players. All games will be aired exclusively on NHL Network in the United States.