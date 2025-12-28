Practice Report | Zucker to join Sabres for 3-game road trip

Notes from Sunday's practice at KeyBank Center.

20251228 Practice
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Jason Zucker has seen plenty of winning hockey in his career, having been a member of nine playoff teams in Minnesota, Pittsburgh and Nashville.

As he’s watched the Buffalo Sabres through their eight-game winning streak, one habit has stood out in particular.

“I think a lot of it’s just finding different ways to win,” the veteran winger said after Sunday’s practice at KeyBank Center.

“There’s going to be games where you’re up 5-0. There’s going to be games where you’re down three and you’ve got to come back – those tight games where you’ve got to try to win down the stretch in the third period. We’ve been finding ways to win all those games and I think that’s the biggest key of it all.”

Indeed, the Sabres have left no stone unturned when it comes to their variety of wins on this streak, their longest since 2018. They survived late comebacks against the Oilers and Islanders, controlled games from beginning to end against the Kraken and Flyers, overcame early deficits against the Devils and Bruins.

“It’s been fun to watch,” Zucker, who’s been out since Dec. 8 with both upper- and lower-body injuries, said. “They’re playing really well, doing the right things and winning in a lot of different ways.”

Zucker may soon join in on the fun. He joined the team on the ice for the first time since his injury during the morning skate on Saturday and was a full participant in practice on Sunday. He will travel with the Sabres for their three-game road trip, which opens Monday in St. Louis.

Buffalo loaned forward Isak Rosen to Rochester on Sunday morning, which clears roster space for Zucker to be activated from injured reserve once he’s ready.

Zucker has 18 points (9+9) in 21 games this season. He leads the team with five power-play goals despite having missed nearly a month.

“I thought for probably the first real, full, hard practice he looked good,” coach Lindy Ruff said following Sunday’s skate. “So, just coming out of it, we’ll see where he’s at in these coming days.”

Here’s more from Sunday’s practice.

Lineup notes

The Sabres practiced without forwards Tage Thompson and Jordan Greenway as well as defenseman Michael Kesselring, but Ruff said that the absences were for maintenance purposes and that all three will be available for Monday’s game.

Rasmus Dahlin (personal) also remained absent but will meet the team in St. Louis, Ruff confirmed.

Tyson Kozak continued to practice, filling in for Thompson on the top line between Josh Doan and Peyton Krebs. Kozak has been out since Dec. 18 with an upper-body injury and remains day to day.

“Doing well,” Ruff said in regard to Kozak. “So, just getting practice time.”

Lindy Ruff - December 28, 2025

Power steps up

Much of the attention following Saturday’s win over Boston was rightfully directed toward Mattias Samuelsson, who had his first career three-point game along with six hits.

Lost in the mix was another standout performance from Owen Power, who helped fill the void with Dahlin out. Power skated 25:29 with five shots, and the Sabres held a lopsided 26-9 advantage in shot attempts when he was on the ice at 5-on-5.

“We did mention Samuelsson, but nobody really focused on how good a game [Power) played or really how well he’s been playing,” Ruff said. “Defensively first, ending plays, and he’s been strong around the net-front. Offensively, he’s been in on some great looks.”

Looking ahead in goal

Ruff said to expect to see both healthy goaltenders get action on the road trip, despite there being no back-to-back games. Following Monday’s opener in St. Louis, the trip continues with contests in Dallas on Wednesday and Columbus on Saturday.

The Sabres have gotten positive results from both Alex Lyon and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen during the winning streak. Lyon has won his last six decisions, while Luukkonen won his second straight with a 21-save effort against the Bruins on Saturday.

Up next

The Sabres visit the Blues at 8 p.m. on Monday. Coverage on MSG begins at 7:30.

News Feed

Points, hits, matchup defense; Samuelsson does it all as Sabres’ streak reaches 8

At the Horn | Sabres 4 - Bruins 1

Sabres at World Juniors | How to watch, schedule and results

Choose your favorite goal from 2005-06 for a chance to win a signed jersey

Sabres vs. Bruins | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Injuries and transactions | Johnson, Rosen loaned to Amerks

Byram’s ‘unbelievable performance’ lifts Sabres to 7th straight win

At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Senators 2 (OT)

Kekäläinen discusses Sabres’ new hires and plans for front office

Sabres at Senators | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

How Sabres ‘dug in’ to beat Devils, extend winning streak

At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Devils 1

Sabres hire Bergevin as associate GM, Flynn as assistant GM

Sabres at Devils | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Dahlin's highlight-reel goal, Lyon's timely saves extend Sabres' winning streak to 5 games

At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Islanders 2 (SO)

What we learned from Jarmo Kekäläinen's sit-down with Dan Dunleavy

Karmanos relieved of duties as associate general manager