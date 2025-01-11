Sabres vs. Kraken | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

The Buffalo Sabres begin a three-game homestand Saturday evening against the Seattle Kraken at KeyBank Center.

After Thursday’s 4-0 win in Ottawa, the Sabres are 5-2-1 in their last eight games and feel they continue to trend in the right direction. Now, a slumping Seattle team stands between Buffalo and its fifth three-game winning streak of the season.

“That was a game that we haven’t done enough times this season,” said Buffalo goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, who made 35 saves in Thursday’s shutout. “Everybody focused on their own job, and I feel like everybody did their job really well. I think it was a good team effort, and that’s how we have to play to win.”

The Sabres remain in last place in the Eastern Conference, but also just seven points out of a playoff spot with 40 games remaining.

“I think a lot of guys are buying in,” said forward Ryan McLeod. “We know how desperate we are to get points here and get back in the race. I think we have a hungry group, and just looking to pile points on here.”

Saturday is also Kids Takeover Day at KeyBank Center, where a selection of young fans will help run the show with roles including PA announcer, in-arena host and several others.

Here’s what you need to know before the 4 p.m. puck drop.