Sabres vs. Kraken | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

The Sabres return home seeking a third straight win.

image
By Justin Alpert
@BuffaloSabres Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres begin a three-game homestand Saturday evening against the Seattle Kraken at KeyBank Center.

After Thursday’s 4-0 win in Ottawa, the Sabres are 5-2-1 in their last eight games and feel they continue to trend in the right direction. Now, a slumping Seattle team stands between Buffalo and its fifth three-game winning streak of the season.

“That was a game that we haven’t done enough times this season,” said Buffalo goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, who made 35 saves in Thursday’s shutout. “Everybody focused on their own job, and I feel like everybody did their job really well. I think it was a good team effort, and that’s how we have to play to win.”

The Sabres remain in last place in the Eastern Conference, but also just seven points out of a playoff spot with 40 games remaining.

“I think a lot of guys are buying in,” said forward Ryan McLeod. “We know how desperate we are to get points here and get back in the race. I think we have a hungry group, and just looking to pile points on here.”

Saturday is also Kids Takeover Day at KeyBank Center, where a selection of young fans will help run the show with roles including PA announcer, in-arena host and several others.

Here’s what you need to know before the 4 p.m. puck drop.

How to watch

TV (Buffalo broadcast market): MSG (Pregame coverage begins at 3:30 p.m.)

Streaming (out of market): ESPN+

Radio: WGR 550

Lineup notes

Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said on Friday that both Mattias Samuelsson and Beck Malenstyn will likely remain unavailable due to illness.

Ruff will address the media at 1:45 p.m., so check back then for potential lineup updates.

In the meantime, here are the lines from Friday afternoon’s practice:

Forwards
17 Jason Zucker24 Dylan Cozens72 Tage Thompson
77 JJ Peterka71 Ryan McLeod89 Alex Tuch
9 Zach Benson19 Peyton Krebs22 Jack Quinn
96 Nicolas Aube-Kubel48 Tyson Kozak81 Sam Lafferty
DefensemenGoalies
26 Rasmus Dahlin4 Bowen Byram1 Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
25 Owen Power10 Henri Jokiharju47 James Reimer
78 Jacob Bryson75 Connor Clifton
8 Dennis Gilbert

Storylines

1. Killing it

The Sabres’ penalty kill went a perfect 4-for-4 on Thursday and has killed 88.9 percent of shorthanded situations since Dec. 23 – second best in the NHL during that span.

Buffalo for weeks has preached the importance of a full-unit effort, and that was especially evident at the end of a first-period kill in Ottawa. Luukkonen made a series of saves, McLeod blocked a Thomas Chabot one timer and Peyton Krebs sprung Jack Quinn, fresh out of the box, for a breakaway goal.

“They got a couple looks, but it just starts with good defensive details,” said McLeod, who led Sabres skaters with 4:17 shorthanded time on ice. “Just playing our structure. We had some good reads and our D were blocking shots.”

This success is a testament to Buffalo’s goaltending; Luukkonen and James Reimer have combined for a .923 shorthanded save percentage since Dec. 23, which trails only Tampa Bay.

Buffalo’s penalty kill has also done well in limiting quality scoring opportunities during that span, allowing an NHL-low 10.2 high-danger scoring chances per 60 minutes while shorthanded, per Natural Stat Trick.

2. Scouting the Kraken

Seattle (17-22-3) hired Dan Bylsma last offseason for his first NHL head coaching gig since 2015 to 2017 in Buffalo. Bylsma’s Kraken owned a .500 record a month ago, but a 3-8-2 record since Dec. 10 – including a current four-game winless streak – has them nine points out of a playoff spot.

The Kraken's 2.38 goals scored per game and 24.8 shots per game both rank 29th in the NHL since Dec. 10.

Jared McCann and Jaden Schwartz are tied for the team lead with 13 goals this season, and McCann leads Seattle with 30 points. Oliver Bjorkstrand has 11 goals, but none since Dec. 12.

Two veteran forwards, captain Jordan Eberle (pelvis) and Yanni Gourde (lower body), are on injured reserve and unavailable Saturday.

Primary goalie Joey Daccord has put together another strong season with a .913 save percentage and 2.47 goals-against average. He entered Thursday’s 6-2 loss at Columbus in relief of Philipp Grubauer, who allowed five goals on 19 shots and saw his season save percentage drop to .875.

The Kraken have gone 5-1 versus Buffalo in their three-season history, although Buffalo won the most recent matchup, 6-2, last March in Seattle. This season’s series will conclude at Climate Pledge Arena on Jan. 20, kicking off a four-game western trip for the Sabres.

Game notes

  • After a two-goal game Thursday, Quinn has 11 points (6+5) in his last 11 games since Dec. 15.
  • Rasmus Dahlin ranks second in the NHL with 11 assists since Dec. 23.
  • Alex Tuch has six points (4+2) in four career games versus Seattle.
  • Tuch also has five goals in his last two home games.
  • The Sabres have averaged 4.0 goals per game over their last five home games.

