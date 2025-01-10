Quinn strikes twice as Sabres shut out Senators

“(With) all the ups and downs he’s gone through already in his career, I feel like every bit of success is earned for him,” said Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, who made 35 saves for his second shutout of the season. “When he scores, everybody likes it, everybody gets energy from it, so it was good to see.”

Dylan Cozens extended the lead to 3-0 early in the second period with his ninth goal of the season, punishing defenseman Nick Jensen for a defensive-zone turnover.

After stoning Ottawa on some early scoring chances, Luukkonen sat back and watched Buffalo defend its lead – the Sabres have often struggled to maintain third-period leads this season, but not Thursday.

“We didn’t go out there just to try to survive – we kept going where we left off in the second period” Luukkonen said. “... No game is perfect, but I feel like we went there confident, we knew that we were the better team tonight and took care of business.”

The Senators outshot the Sabres 16-5 in the third period, but with just two high-danger scoring chances, per Natural Stat Trick.

“I feel like defense played a really big part of it today,” Luukkonen added. “I know it’s a shutout, but I feel like it’s a team effort every time. They were clearing rebounds and boxing out well tonight.”