Jan. 11 is Kids Takeover Day at KeyBank Center

The Sabres will have young fans in various "junior roles" for their game against the Seattle Kraken.

SMKT-1687_Kids TO Promo_VB2 3 (1)
By Justin Alpert
@BuffaloSabres Sabres.com

KeyBank Center will have a youthful feel when the Buffalo Sabres face the Seattle Kraken on Saturday, Jan. 11 at 4 p.m.

At our annual Kids Takeover Day presented by Ticketmaster, a select group of young fans will assist with the game experience in roles of Jr. Reporter, Jr. Social Media Editor, Jr. In-Arena Host, Jr. PA Announcer, Jr. Anthem Singer, Jr. Head Coach and Jr. Sabretooth.

**Tickets are available here**.

The first 5,000 kids in attendance will receive a Sabres jersey-themed lunch box. Fans are encouraged to peek inside their lunch box to see if they've won a Blue and Golden Ticket which can be redeemed for a unique Sabres game day experience!

Don't forget your Tooth's Kids Meal! For just $8.50, get a kids meal including either chicken tenders, a hot dog, a peanut butter and jelly or pizza with a side of french fries, apple sauce, a juicebox and a Buffalo Sabres playing card! To find the list of concession locations, visit Sabres.com/food.

Our friends at Ticketmaster are also giving fans the opportunity to win lucky row giveaways throughout the game, as well as a parachute drop at the start of the first intermission where you could win Sabres Store gift cards or autographed jerseys and mini helmets.

Fans in attendance can also participate in the following concourse activities:

  • Trading cards
  • Hair braiding
  • Face painting
  • Air brush and glitter tattoos
  • Balloon twister

Here are the young fans running this year’s show:

SMKT-1893_Kaylie_2025_VB 2
SMKT-1893_Michael_2025_VB 4
SMKT-1893_Eleanor_2025_VB 3
SMKT-1893_McKenzie_2025_VB 3
SMKT-1893_Nathan_2025_VB 1
SMKT-1893_Joshua_2025_VB 2

News Feed

Quinn strikes twice as Sabres shut out Senators

At the Horn | Sabres 4 - Senators 0

Sabres to hold 'Buffalo Bills Night' on Tuesday, March 4

Sabres at Senators | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Practice Report | Kozak joins Sabres with Kulich out week to week

Injuries and transactions | Kulich week to week with lower-body injury

New-look second line leads Sabres past Capitals

At the Horn | Sabres 4 - Capitals 3 (SO)

Sabres at World Juniors | Kleber, Ziemer win gold with Team USA

Sabres vs. Capitals | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Sabres fall to Golden Knights to end Western Conference road trip

At the Horn | Golden Knights 3 - Sabres 1

Sabres at Golden Knights | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Practice Report | Zucker among NHL leaders in high-danger goals

Zucker scores hat trick, but Sabres drop back-and-forth game to Avs in OT

At the Horn | Avalanche 6 - Sabres 5 (OT)

Sabres at Avalanche | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Sabres fall to Stars despite strong performance from Luukkonen