Jan. 11 is Kids Takeover Day at KeyBank Center

KeyBank Center will have a youthful feel when the Buffalo Sabres face the Seattle Kraken on Saturday, Jan. 11 at 4 p.m.

At our annual Kids Takeover Day presented by Ticketmaster, a select group of young fans will assist with the game experience in roles of Jr. Reporter, Jr. Social Media Editor, Jr. In-Arena Host, Jr. PA Announcer, Jr. Anthem Singer, Jr. Head Coach and Jr. Sabretooth.

**Tickets are available here**.

The first 5,000 kids in attendance will receive a Sabres jersey-themed lunch box. Fans are encouraged to peek inside their lunch box to see if they've won a Blue and Golden Ticket which can be redeemed for a unique Sabres game day experience!

Don't forget your Tooth's Kids Meal! For just $8.50, get a kids meal including either chicken tenders, a hot dog, a peanut butter and jelly or pizza with a side of french fries, apple sauce, a juicebox and a Buffalo Sabres playing card! To find the list of concession locations, visit Sabres.com/food.

Our friends at Ticketmaster are also giving fans the opportunity to win lucky row giveaways throughout the game, as well as a parachute drop at the start of the first intermission where you could win Sabres Store gift cards or autographed jerseys and mini helmets.

Fans in attendance can also participate in the following concourse activities:

Trading cards

Hair braiding

Face painting

Air brush and glitter tattoos

Balloon twister

Here are the young fans running this year’s show: