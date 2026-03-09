At the Horn | Sabres 8 - Lightning 7

Quick recap and highlights from an insane night at KeyBank Center.

AT THE HORN
By Justin Alpert
Sabres.com

In arguably the game of the year, the Buffalo Sabres beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 8-7 on Sunday at KeyBank Center.

The Sabres (84 points) have won seven straight games and now have sole possession of the Atlantic Division lead.

Buffalo took a 4-1 lead in the second period, but Tampa Bay stormed back with five unanswered goals and took a two-goal lead early in the third. Jason Zucker tied it on a breakaway with 5:31 remaining, and Josh Doan gave Buffalo the lead with a power-play goal a minute later.

This game had too many goals to explain here, so keep scrolling for the full scoring summary and highlights.

Tage Thompson had a career-high four assists to extend his career-best point streak to 11 games (6+9), the longest by a Sabre since Jack Eichel (17 games) in 2019.

Buffalo continued its goalie rotation with Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen in net. He made 21 saves on 28 shots and, most importantly, came away with the win.

As expected, it was a nasty night between the division rivals; Tampa Bay set that tone when Brandon Hagel and Anthony Cirelli boarded Thompson after an early whistle, and Hagel later attacked Dahlin behind the play. There were five fights and 102 total penalty minutes in the game.

Statistics

At the Horn - Black and Red

Scoring summary

TBL 0, BUF 1 | Period 1, 8:26 (PP) – Josh Doan (20) from Tage Thompson (33) and Bowen Byram (23)

Josh Doan gives the Sabres a 1-0 lead

TBL 0, BUF 2 – Period 2, 2:15 (PP) – Jason Zucker (18) from Rasmus Dahlin (43) and Tage Thompson (34)

Jason Zucker scores on the power play

TBL 0, BUF 3 – Period 2, 5:10 (PP) – Alex Tuch (26) from Tage Thompson (35) and Noah Ostlund (14)

Alex Tuch makes it 3-0 Sabres

TBL 1, BUF 3 – Period 2, 7:55 – Corey Perry (13) from Nikita Kucherov (69) and Darren Raddysh (39)

TBL 1, BUF 4 – Period 2, 11:06 (SH) – Alex Tuch (27) from Bowen Byram (24)

Alex Tuch scores shorthanded for his 2nd of the night

TBL 2, BUF 4 – Period 2, 12:26 (PP) – Nikita Kucherov (33) and Darren Raddysh (40)

TBL 3, BUF 4 – Period 2, 14:46 – Zemgus Girgensons (8) from Yanni Gourde (16) and J.J. Moser (16)

TBL 4, BUF 4 – Period 2, 17:37 – J.J. Moser (6) from Conor Geekie (2)

TBL 5, BUF 4 – Period 3, 0:59 – Nikita Kucherov (32) from Brandon Hagel (29) and J.J. Moser (17)

TBL 6, BUF 4 – Period 3, 5:46 – Brayden Point (16) (unassisted)

TBL 6, BUF 5 – Period 3, 6:12 – Sam Carrick (5) from Zach Benson (21) and Michael Kesselring (2)

Sam Carrick scores his first as a Sabre

TBL 7, BUF 5 – Period 3, 9:47 – Brandon Hagel (30) from Darren Raddysh (41) and Nikita Kucherov (70)

TBL 7, BUF 6 – Period 3, 11:03 – Rasmus Dahlin (13) from Tage Thompson (36) and Bowen Byram (25)

Rasmus Dahlin brings the Sabres within one

TBL 7, BUF 7 – Period 3, 14:29 – Jason Zucker (19) from Ryan McLeod (33)

Jason Zucker ties the game at 7-7

TBL 7, BUF 8 – Period 3, 15:43 (PP) – Josh Doan (21) from Jason Zucker (15) and Rasmus Dahlin (44)

Josh Doan scores the game winning goal

Game photos

Full highlights

FINAL | Sabres 8 - Lightning 7

Postgame sound

Lindy Ruff - Mar. 8, 2026

Jason Zucker- Mar. 8, 2026

Josh Doan - Mar 8, 2026

Up next

The homestand continues Tuesday at 7 p.m. against the San Jose Sharks. MSG’s pregame coverage starts at 6:30.

Limited tickets are still available – get yours today.

News Feed

An introduction to Logan Stanley, Buffalo’s imposing new defenseman

Sabres honor local female sports leaders on Women in Sports Night

Sabres vs. Lightning | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

‘The energy is unbelievable here’ | Happy with new home, Carrick makes instant impact

At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Predators 2

Sabres vs. Predators | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

‘They’ve earned all the help we can give them’ | Kekäläinen, Sabres tool up for stretch run

‘Fired up’ to be buyers, Sabres react to deadline pickups

Injuries and transactions | Kulich to miss remainder of season

Sabres acquire forward Tanner Pearson from Jets

Sabres acquire forward Sam Carrick from Rangers

Sabres acquire defensemen Stanley, Schenn from Jets

'Enjoying the ride' | Sabres win 5th straight, move into tie for 1st place

At the Horn | Sabres 5 - Penguins 1

Sabres at Penguins | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

‘What an awesome night’ | Pregame honors set up game-winning goal for Thompson

At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Golden Knights 2

Sabres vs. Golden Knights | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines