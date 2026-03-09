At the Horn | Sabres 8 - Lightning 7

In arguably the game of the year, the Buffalo Sabres beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 8-7 on Sunday at KeyBank Center.

The Sabres (84 points) have won seven straight games and now have sole possession of the Atlantic Division lead.

Buffalo took a 4-1 lead in the second period, but Tampa Bay stormed back with five unanswered goals and took a two-goal lead early in the third. Jason Zucker tied it on a breakaway with 5:31 remaining, and Josh Doan gave Buffalo the lead with a power-play goal a minute later.

This game had too many goals to explain here, so keep scrolling for the full scoring summary and highlights.

Tage Thompson had a career-high four assists to extend his career-best point streak to 11 games (6+9), the longest by a Sabre since Jack Eichel (17 games) in 2019.

Buffalo continued its goalie rotation with Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen in net. He made 21 saves on 28 shots and, most importantly, came away with the win.

As expected, it was a nasty night between the division rivals; Tampa Bay set that tone when Brandon Hagel and Anthony Cirelli boarded Thompson after an early whistle, and Hagel later attacked Dahlin behind the play. There were five fights and 102 total penalty minutes in the game.